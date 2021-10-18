Crusader-era sword found in sea by Israeli scuba diver

A scuba diving resident of Atlit found an ancient sword in the sea and handed it over to the state, the Israel Antiquities Authority reported.

TEL-AVIV, 18 October – RIA Novosti. A scuba diving resident of Atlit found an ancient sword in the sea and gave it to the state, the Israel Antiquities Authority reported. “The scuba diver discovered a 900-year-old crusader sword off the coast of Carmel. Discovery of the sword suggests that the natural bay where it was found was used as an anchorage for ships in the era of the Crusaders, “- says the message of the management. A weapon with a blade one meter long and a handle of 30 centimeters was seen among the fragments of ceramics, as well as anchors of stone and metal. The artifacts that had been stored for several centuries at the bottom were opened thanks to currents and waves that shifted the top layer of the sand that hid them. Fearing that the find would be again filled up or stolen, the scuba diver took it ashore, and later contacted the Antiquities Authority. “The sword, preserved in perfect condition, is a beautiful and rare find, apparently it belonged to a organisms and, apparently, made of iron. It’s nice to meet such a personal artifact that will take you 900 years ago, to another era, with knights, armor and swords “, – said inspector Nir Distelfeld. The department handed over to the inhabitant of Atlit Shlomo Katsin diploma for conscientiousness. Israeli archaeologists note that with the development of the popularity of underwater sports, more and more interesting antiquities are discovered by chance. The northern coast of Israel, as shown by artifacts found here in recent years, was used as a port four thousand years ago, in the Late Bronze Age.

TEL-AVIV, October 18 – RIA Novosti. A scuba diving resident of Atlit found an ancient sword in the sea and handed it over to the state, the Israel Antiquities Authority reported.

“The scuba diver discovered a 900-year-old crusader sword off the coast of Carmel. The discovery of the sword suggests that the natural cove where it was found was used as anchorage for ships during the Crusader era,” the agency said in a statement.

A weapon with a one-meter blade and a 30-centimeter hilt was seen among the fragments of pottery, as well as stone and metal anchors. The artifacts that had been stored for several centuries at the bottom were opened thanks to currents and waves that shifted the top layer of the sand that hid them. Fearing that the find would be again filled up or stolen, the scuba diver took him ashore, and later contacted the antiquities department.

“The sword, preserved in perfect condition, is a beautiful and rare find, apparently it belonged to a crusader knight. It is covered with growths of marine organisms and, apparently, made of iron. It is nice to meet such a personal artifact that will take you 900 years back, in another era, with knights, armor and swords, “inspector Nir Distelfeld commented on the find.

The department presented a diploma for conscientiousness to the resident of Atlit Shlomo Katsin. Israeli archaeologists note that with the development of the popularity of underwater sports, more and more interesting antiquities are discovered by chance. The northern coast of Israel, as shown by artifacts found here in recent years, was used as a port four thousand years ago, in the Late Bronze Age.
