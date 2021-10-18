Crypto exchange Binance burned its $ 640 million tokens :: RBC.Crypto

The trading platform destroyed 1.33 million BNB in ​​a quarterly token buyback. The site will burn them until the emission of altcoin reaches 100 million.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Binance, conducted a quarterly burning of internal Binance Coin tokens, which destroyed 1.33 million BNB worth $ 639.4 million (taking into account the exchange rate at the time of the transaction).

Each quarter, Binance uses 20% of its profits to repurchase and burn Binance Coin tokens. This will continue until the altcoin emission is reduced by 50%, to 100 million.

Burning tokens is the destruction of a certain number of digital coins to reduce their emission. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All token burn operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction. Therefore, anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

Binance last destroyed its own tokens in mid-July. Then the trading platform destroyed $ 393 million of BNB.

– The number of large Bitcoin holders has grown by almost 2% in five weeks

– Dogecoin price increased by 13% after tweets by Elon Musk

– How to choose a token with explosive growth potential. Expert advice

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.