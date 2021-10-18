Denzel Washington meets three witches in the new teaser for The Tragedy of Macbeth

The adaptation of the play by William Shakespeare will be very atmospheric and even intimidating!

Shot from the film “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Apple TV + has released a new highly atmospheric and chilling teaser for Joel Coen’s black and white drama Macbeth The Tragedy, starring Denzel Washington. Three witches were shown in the promo of the new adaptation of the play by William Shakespeare “Macbeth”.



In the video, which resembles a real art video, Macbeth himself appeared in the performance of Washington. The hero hears strange sounds, and then draws attention to the fact that some people are watching him. Apparently, these three mysterious figures are witches. Also in the teaser showed Macbeth’s wife, Lady Macbeth, played by Frances McDormand.





Macbeth’s plot is considered a cult classic that has become a source of inspiration for many writers and screenwriters. However, of course, some changes could have been made in the new adaptation, so that it is possible to rethink the story.

So, it is expected that according to the plot, the Scottish General Macbeth will one day meet with three witches who will bring him unexpected news. The sorceresses will tell the hero that he is destined to become the new king of Scotland, which he, because of his lust for power and thoughtless ambitions, will believe. Will push to decisive action his Lady Macbeth, who will only be glad to “raise” her husband. Macbeth will decide to dethrone King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson), but the crown will only bring him and his people darkness.

Joel Coen marks his solo directorial debut with The Tragedy of Macbeth. The director of Fargo, No Country for Old Men and The Ballads of Buster Scruggs has worked with his brother Ethan Cohen on all previous films.

The cast also included Harry Melling and Corey Hawkins.

The online premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, which will be released with an R rating (“18+”), is scheduled for January 14, 2022.

