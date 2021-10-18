Details of the visit of the head of the Pentagon to Kiev and Tbilisi became known

The road to NATO is open for Ukraine and Georgia, provided that the relevant conditions of membership in the North Atlantic Alliance are fulfilled. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected during his trip to Europe will inform about this representatives of these countries. Before the visit of the head of the Pentagon to Kiev, Tbilisi, Bucharest and Brussels, the press service of the department on Sunday, October 17, issued an official release.

It is planned that the US Secretary of Defense will meet with the leaders of the three countries and the commanders of their armed forces. “Austin will note in Georgia and Ukraine that the road to NATO is open, and will urge countries to make the changes that are required in order to qualify for membership in the defense alliance,” the Pentagon’s website says.

“We assure and strengthen the sovereignty of the countries on the forefront of Russian aggression,”

– quoted in the message the words of a high-ranking official of the US Department of Defense.

The Pentagon also claims that “Georgia and Ukraine have territories occupied by the Russian Federation.” The message also refers to the “annexation of Crimea” and “the occupation of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.” Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations from Washington.

Role model

Speaking about Romania, the Pentagon spokesman noted that the authorities of this country

“Do almost everything we could ask of a NATO ally”:

in particular, they spend 2% of GDP on defense needs and use 20% of them for modernization. Austin will express Washington’s gratitude to Bucharest, the ministry said, calling Romania a “role model ally.”

All three countries border the Black Sea – the parties are expected to discuss security issues in the region and strengthen cooperation.

The Pentagon chief’s further program includes a NATO ministerial defense conference in Brussels. Austin will meet with alliance defense ministers for their first face-to-face talks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ministers will examine NATO’s 2030 agenda and “discuss Russia and China’s challenges.”

The path to NATO: expectations and reality

At the Bucharest summit in April 2008, the North Atlantic Alliance adopted a political statement that “Ukraine and Georgia will eventually become NATO members”, but refused to provide both countries with an Action Plan for Preparing for Membership, which is the first step in the country’s legal procedure for joining NATO. organization. In February 2019, the Rada approved amendments to the Ukrainian constitution, consolidating the country’s aspiration to NATO. Kiev received the status of a partner of the alliance with advanced capabilities.

One of the main problems for Ukraine’s accession to NATO remains the military conflict in the southeast of the country.

Verkhovna Rada in September 2021 did not support an appeal to the United States to grant Ukraine the status of the main ally outside NATO. The ruling Servant of the People party, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government of the country believe that Kiev is claiming full membership in the alliance, so a new status is not needed.

Most of the inhabitants of Ukraine support the country’s accession to the EU and NATO, according to recent polls. Thus, 57.4% of respondents are ready to vote for the republic’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance, while 29.3% hold the opposite position.

48% of Ukrainians perceive NATO as an ally and protector of the country. The alliance was called the enemy of Ukraine by 7% of respondents, and another 38% expressed the opinion that NATO is neither an enemy nor an ally. In addition, 48% expressed the opinion that the alliance is primarily a defensive alliance. Another 17% of those polled called NATO a peacekeeping organization, and another 22% – an aggressive military bloc.