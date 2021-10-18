Digest: Russia fulfilled contracts for “Sputnik V” by 5%; opposition in Hungary elected rival Orbana

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
314

Near the site of the murder of David Emess in the city of Lee-on-Sea

Photo author, EPA

Photo caption,

Near the site of the murder of David Emess in the city of Lee-on-Sea, mourning citizens over the weekend lit candles in memory of their deputy

The main thing is graphics

A guy from a good family

The British press, including the BBC, have found out that 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, the only official suspect in the murder of House of Commons member David Emess, is the son of a former high-ranking official from Somalia. Their family moved to Britain in the late 1990s.

“They are such a nice family. I am shocked that Ali was arrested for such a horrible act,” their neighbor, a resident of the Croydon area in south London, told the Daily Mail.

Ali’s father, Harbi Ali Kullane, was an adviser to the Somali Prime Minister and head of the government’s press office.

According to the Sunday Times, the British secret services knew the name Ali Harbi Ali, but he was not considered a potential terrorist, but was only on the list of people who were recommended to participate in the Prevent voluntary de-radicalization program.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here