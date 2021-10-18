Digest: Russia fulfilled contracts for “Sputnik V” by 5%; opposition in Hungary elected rival Orbana

4 hours ago

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Near the site of the murder of David Emess in the city of Lee-on-Sea, mourning citizens over the weekend lit candles in memory of their deputy

A guy from a good family

The British press, including the BBC, have found out that 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, the only official suspect in the murder of House of Commons member David Emess, is the son of a former high-ranking official from Somalia. Their family moved to Britain in the late 1990s.

“They are such a nice family. I am shocked that Ali was arrested for such a horrible act,” their neighbor, a resident of the Croydon area in south London, told the Daily Mail.

Ali’s father, Harbi Ali Kullane, was an adviser to the Somali Prime Minister and head of the government’s press office.

According to the Sunday Times, the British secret services knew the name Ali Harbi Ali, but he was not considered a potential terrorist, but was only on the list of people who were recommended to participate in the Prevent voluntary de-radicalization program.

Banning the “Male State”

A court in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, will consider a petition by the prosecutor’s office to declare extremist and ban the “Male State”, an organization that has attracted attention with xenophobic and homophobic actions.

EU to discuss Eastern Partnership

At the meeting in Luxembourg, the EU foreign ministers will discuss, among other things, the policy within the framework of the Eastern Partnership – the EU cooperation program with Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and, until recently, Belarus. The Eastern Partnership summit will take place on December 15. Representatives of the Belarusian authorities, against whom the EU imposed sanctions for falsifying the results of last year’s presidential elections and suppressing protests, will not be present at the summit.

Olympic flame kicks off from Greece to China

The ceremony of lighting the Olympic flame of the Winter Games in Beijing will take place in Greece. The day before, two activists, representatives of Tibet and Hong Kong, who were protesting against the Beijing Olympics, were detained in Athens. They were detained not for the protest in itself, but for staging it on the territory of the historical monument – the Acropolis.

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Peter Marki-Zai is a Catholic believer and the father of seven children. The opposition decided that it was he who has the most chances to lead it to victory over Viktor Orban and Fides

The Hungarian opposition, having united, chose a leader, a non-partisan mayor of one of the country’s cities, Peter Marki-Zai for the primaries. Marki-Zai, 49, will lead the opposition into an election next year in which she hopes to topple Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party.

Belarus expelled French ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste. On Sunday he left Minsk.

Ambassador de Lacoste arrived in Belarus last year, but did not present his credentials to Alexander Lukashenko, whom the European Union does not recognize as the legally elected president of the country.

The Republic of Cape Verde extradited Alex Saab, adviser to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to the United States. Maduro responded by canceling a new round of talks with the opposition, which was supposed to begin on Monday in Mexico City.

The US accuses Saab of using American bank accounts to launder money, which he and Maduro allegedly earned from the difference in the official and real exchange rate of the Venezuelan bolivar to the dollar, as well as on the state food aid program for starving Venezuelans.

Neighboring Colombia also accuses Saab of complicity in the drug trade.

Venezuela, as well as its ally Russia, are showing outrage and say that Saab, detained in Cape Verde at the request of the United States last year, had diplomatic status.

The Russian team Team Spirit won the final of the World Championship in the computer game Dota 2 and earned about $ 18.2 million. Two of the five players on the team are Ukrainians.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Some of Navalny’s supporters are rather intolerant of other opinions. As well as many other Russians

New York Times: why Nobel quarreled Russian oppositionists

The American newspaper New York Times tells an international English-speaking audience how Russian oppositionists quarreled on social networks over the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov.

The Moscow correspondent of the newspaper reminds that many supporters of Alexei Navalny, who is in prison, were outraged that the prize was received not by their idol, but by Muratov, who makes some compromises with the authorities, but keeps his opposition and liberal newspaper.

“This moment brightly highlighted one of the many lines of division between the various critics of the Kremlin: which line of conduct is best suited to those who want change – principled unbending resistance or attempts to achieve change for the better within the framework of the existing system?” – writes NYT.

Adrey Kolesnikov, a former member of the Novaya Gazeta leadership and now an employee of the Carnegie Moscow Center, told the newspaper that, in his opinion, this storm of indignation demonstrates the weakness of the camp of Navalny’s supporters: many of them are fixated on their leader and are not inclined to reckon with other people’s opinions that hinders the unification of the Russian opposition.

“Unfortunately, this intolerance and aggressiveness separates democratically oriented people,” Kolesnikov was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

AP – about the disappointment of those who believed in “Sputnik V”

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Russia says that production of Sputnik in different countries has already been established, and all supply problems have been resolved. In the photo – ampoules with a vaccine at a plant in South Korea

The Associated Press agency released an article ahead of the weekend about the problems with the supply of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus.

The agency writes that, according to the analytical company Airfinity, Russia has signed contracts with 62 countries for the supply of about a billion doses of Sputnik V, but in reality it has shipped only 48 million so far – that is, 4.8% of what it promised.

Iran has ordered 60 million doses, has received only 1.77 million so far. India was promised 125 million sets of two doses, but so far only 1 million inoculations with Sputnik have been made there. Venezuela ordered 10 million doses back in December and has received only four million so far. Turkey in April announced a contract for 50 million doses, and in August – that it could not start vaccination with Sputnik, because it does not know when the second doses will arrive to a small number of the first doses received (and Sputnik have different composition).

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which promotes Sputnik, assured the Associated Press that in August-September production of the vaccine was launched or increased locally in different countries, and now the problems with its supply have been completely resolved.

But the agency’s interlocutors believe that the task to raise the prestige of Russia, the producers of Sputnik V and RDIF have already failed.

“I think in some cases, in Iran, Guatemala, Argentina, perhaps in Mexico, Russia’s reputation has become, perhaps, even a little worse than it would have been if they did nothing or made more realistic promises from the very beginning. that people are disappointed, “Professor Judy Twigg, an American health organization expert, told the agency.

“Most of those who left abandoned the animals. They let go and left. Betrayal,” says 13-year-old Polina Kirilchuk from the Ukrainian city of Zolote.

She helps abandoned cats in this city, which is near the front line in eastern Ukraine.

