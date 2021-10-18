Divergent star Shailene Woodley got engaged to her lover

The actress Shailene Woodley, known for her work in the films “Divergent”, “The Fault in the Stars” and the TV series “Big Little Lies”, became the fiancee of football player Aaron Rogers.

Not so long ago, the media began to talk about the actress’s romance with the Green Bay Packers footballer. The couple hid their relationship for a long time, rarely appeared in public. The thing is that both celebrities are very focused on their careers: Shailene in Montreal was working on the filming of a new motion picture called “The Misanthrope”, and Aaron was absorbed in football.

A week ago, the football season came to an end, Shailene returned from filming, and the couple began to appear more often openly together. The 37-year-old himself announced the upcoming wedding at the tenth NFL Honors ceremony. This is the third time Aaron has received this award. During the speech of thanks, the athlete admitted that he was engaged and thanked his bride for always supporting and believing in him.

However, the couple have not yet confirmed their intentions officially. Recall that both celebrities have recently ended their past relationship. Aaron Rogers was with racing driver Danica Patrick for 2 years, and in July 2020 they broke up, after all, the quarantine destroyed many couples. Shailene Woodley also spent 2 years with her ex-lover: it was the famous rugby player Ben Volavola.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Anastasia Zyryanova