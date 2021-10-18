Doctors have named ways to combat the “super cold” – Gazeta.Ru

Doctors talked about how to protect themselves from the so-called super cold – a new version of the infection, which has a higher degree of contagion. Writes about this British edition The telegraph with reference to the National Health Agency (UKHSA).

According to the publication, British citizens have become more likely to complain of cold symptoms similar to the flu. These symptoms include sore throat, cough, runny nose, loss of smell and taste, and general malaise.

Moreover, these symptoms are more severe and prolonged than in the case of a common cold. Experts also point out that during the coronavirus, loss of taste and smell is most often not accompanied by nasal congestion or runny nose.

To protect yourself from the “super cold”, doctors recommend reducing contact with strangers. Also, doctors advise symptomatic treatment, copious hot drinks and nasal sprays, which reduce swelling of the nasal mucosa.

Earlier at Rospotrebnadzor reported on the excess of the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections in 62 regions.