Doctors warn of “super cold” similar to COVID-19 – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

General practitioners in the UK have reported an increase in ambulance calls due to colds, flu, coughs or shortness of breath. We are talking about patients aged 15 to 44 years who complain of symptoms similar to covid, with a negative PCR test. The people call this disease “super cold”.

According to The Telegraph, patients complain of weakness, a debilitating runny nose and an undulating course of the disease, accompanied by a chest cough, as well as a lack of taste and smell. Many of the cases were vaccinated against the coronavirus. The duration of the “super cold” is up to three weeks, and in some cases – five weeks. One of the patients complained of a rib fracture caused by a cough.

“It is possible that the restrictions that have been in force for a year and a half related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as social distancing, wearing masks and treating our hands with disinfectants, have increased our susceptibility to the common cold,” the Telegraph quoted Inosmi. it is an “immunodeficiency” that occurs when people who have not been exposed to the usual amount of viruses and bacteria, there is a sharp spike in the incidence of illness upon exposure to the virus. “

Often people complain that they are covered by the second wave of the disease, which may be due to the fact that the patient who has not yet been cured “catches” another virus when the body has not yet matured. “It may seem that you have a never-ending cold, when in fact you were simply unlucky and you contracted two viruses that cause colds and enter the body one after the other,” explained Zoe Broughton, general practitioner from London.