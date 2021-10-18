Elon Musk’s mysterious tweet rocked crypto markets again

MOSCOW, October 21 – PRIME. The price of the “meme” cryptocurrency Dogecoin has risen by 13% in four hours and exceeded the $ 0.27 mark.

The fact is that the cost of Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency rose after the billionaire’s tweets. Tesla and SpaceX CEO left a comment under the post in Twitter account one of the creators of Dogecoin Billy Markus.

Experts assess the potential of bitcoin for a new leap

In a tweet, the programmer urged “to keep Dogecoin absurd” and Musk responded with a mocking emoji. After the billionaire posted on his account a drawing of an animal that looked like a Shiba Inu dog with a rocket in its paws, and signed: “I thought about it and … I am not sorry for starting this party” (“I’ve thought about and … I’m not sorry for party rocking “). Note that the imoji “rocket” is usually used to mean the rapid take-off of something. Of course, users expressed confidence that he was referring to his favorite “meme” cryptocurrency.

It is reported that the price of Dogecoin increased by 8.06% over the day.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.