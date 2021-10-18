Emma Watson appeared at the Prince William Awards in an unexpected way

Harry Potter star Emma Watson joined the royals and other celebrities this Sunday for the Earthshot Prize in London. This was her first appearance at a major event since the premiere of Little Women in December 2019. The actress managed to surprise the guests not only with her unexpected appearance, but also with her unusual outfit.

Emma presented ecology awards in a flowing white tulle top dress from British designer Harris Reed. The asymmetrical top exposed the actress’s back, and delicate lace trimmed the edges. The top star was combined with black flared trousers and rough boots, which in many ways simplified the festive look. By the way, Watson’s clothing was created from recycled materials. In this particular case, the designer altered a vintage wedding dress and adapted it to a modern style. The beauty remained faithful to the gentle Hollywood styling and complemented the image with interesting earrings in the form of a hemisphere.

Emma Watson at the Earthshot Awards, 2021

In addition to her, at the first ever Prince William Prize, the hero of the occasion appeared with his wife Kate Middleton. The Duchess chose a lilac dress from her beloved Alexander McQueen, in which she appeared ten years ago at a Los Angeles event. Other guests of the award also included Ed Sheeran, Emma Thompson, David Attenborough, Coldplay. By the way, the musical group plans to hold an eco-friendly tour, the energy from which will be generated from fans jumping on a special “kinetic floor“.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Earthshot Awards, 2021

Photo source: Gettyimages

