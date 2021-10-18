Emma Watson in an unusual tulle dress arrived at a social event

31-year-old British actress Emma Watson attended the first ever Earthshot Prize, dubbed the “Nobel Environmental Prize” by the press.

The social event took place at the Alexandra Palace in London. The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William and the Royal Trust. By the way, Prince William himself and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, were also present yesterday at a social event. We have already considered their images in this material.

Emma Watson / Associated Press

Emma Watson came out to the photographers in an unusual cut from Oxfam. It is an asymmetrical white tulle dress with a bare back and a black skirt. The bodice of the dress and the straps are decorated with lace.

Emma Watson / Associated Press

Emma Watson / Associated Press

Emma complemented her bow with rough-soled shoes, laconic styling, light evening make-up, a pendant earring with a pearl in one ear, and posed with great pleasure in front of photographers’ cameras.

Emma Watson / Associated Press

It is a global environmental award designed to drive change and help rebuild our planet over the next ten years. Prince William believes that the current pessimism about environmental issues needs to be turned into optimism.

Emma Watson / Associated Press

Read also:

Harry Potter star Emma Watson sparks engagement rumors

In a suit and with a transparent clutch: businesslike Emma Watson at the Elysee Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Earthshot Prize (8 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link