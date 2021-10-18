Emma Watson was published for the first time in two years

Emma Watson

The Dukes of Cambridge hosted the Earthshot Prize for the first time in London yesterday. Among her guests, in addition to the spouses themselves, was 31-year-old actress Emma Watson.

This was the first official appearance for the Harry Potter star in two years. Watson last appeared in public in December 2019 at the world premiere of Little Women in New York. After that, the actress disappeared from the radar, and rumors began to appear on the network that she was going to end her acting career.

Later, Emma’s official representative denied these rumors, but Watson continued to remain in the shadows and focused on her personal life. The star dated Californian businessman Leo Robinton for more than a year, and recently, according to rumors, she became close to the son of the former owner of the Topshop company, which went bankrupt in 2020, Philip Green, Brandon.

Nevertheless, Emma does not flaunt her personal life, and yesterday she came to the award alone.

In public, the actress appeared in a very original way. She wore black flared trousers and a white asymmetrical top that was made from 10 vintage wedding dresses by Oxfam, designed by fashion designer Harris Reed. According to the dress code of the event, guests were advised not to buy new clothes, but to come in old ones. The star coped with the task perfectly and almost eclipsed Kate Middleton herself.