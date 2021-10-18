Energy crisis severely damages metal producers

More and more industries in key regions are negatively impacted by energy shortages and skyrocketing energy prices. A strong increase in production costs and a shortage of raw materials, electricity or components can lead to an even greater rise in the price of final products, a decrease in production and demand.

A fourfold increase in electricity costs for some large consumers, together with the green tax on carbon dioxide emissions, has finally proved too much of a burden for some European metal producers, OilPrice reported.

Energy costs weigh on the EU industry

Nyrstar, a major Belgian zinc producer, is the first large steel mill, but probably not the last to announce production cuts. The group will cut output by 50% at its three plants: Budel in the Netherlands, Balen in Belgium and Auby in France, according to Reuters.

Most large consumers, such as Nyrstar, use variable electricity prices based on the time of day. Thus, to manage costs, production cuts are likely during peak hours.

Rising prices for natural gas and coal

Electricity prices rose throughout the year. However, the situation has worsened since the summer. Natural gas quotes in Europe rose strongly, as did the cost of coal on the spot market.

The spike in gas prices in the EU caused by the deficit prompted electricity producers to switch to coal. This exacerbated the effect of the cuts in production in China and India, driving up global coal prices. This deficit has led to an increase in imports by the two largest steam coal consumers in the world.

Steel mills are already increasing energy costs to € 50 per tonne of long products to cover mainly energy costs, but in addition to transport costs in Europe, albeit to a lesser extent. There is an acute shortage of drivers and transport capacity in the region.

Both production cuts and electricity surcharges are likely to become an increasingly prominent feature of the European metals market this year. This factor is likely to remain relevant in the coming year as high costs for electricity, coal and natural gas will persist throughout the winter season, with little hope that inventory levels will still increase and, therefore, prices will decline until summer 2022

