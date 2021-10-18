Erdogan criticized the dependence of the world on “a handful of winners” in the war :: Politics :: RBC

Erdogan stressed that Turkey is aware of the wealth that Africa has given the whole world with its history, culture and people, and also pointed out the enormous potential of Africa in all areas.

“We never accept an equation in a bilateral relationship where one side always wins and the other loses, or one side is always a producer and the other a consumer. Our goal is to win, develop, grow and go together, ”concluded the President of Turkey.

Proposals to reform UN institutions, in particular the Security Council, in which five permanent members have the right to veto, have been heard regularly in recent years. In September 2021, speaking at the UN General Assembly,

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called for a reform of the Security Council so that this body reflects the realities of the 21st century. At the same session, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrarda launched an initiative to reform the Security Council, which includes regulating the veto power of the permanent members of the organization. According to him, this proposal is supported by more than a hundred states.

The entire content of the reform of the UN Security Council should be aimed at expanding the representation of countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta on October 7.

“We also exchanged assessments of the progress of negotiations on the reform of the UN Security Council. The Russian position is unchanged: we are convinced that the entire content of the reform should be devoted to expanding the representation in the Security Council of countries representing the developing world – Africa, Asia and Latin America, ”Lavrov said at the time.