Extortionist of millions from Tarzan due to “video orgy” was given five years

A resident of the Krasnodar Territory, Antonina Savvidis, accused of extortion from showman Sergei Glushko (Tarzan), will be sent to a colony for five years by a court decision. This was announced on Monday by the press service of the Tagansky court of Moscow.

As previously reported, a 49-year-old native of Kabardinka, as well as her friend, a 21-year-old from the Kuban, a student of GITIS Ekaterina Kolisnichenko, were detained last autumn in the capital region. According to the investigation, Savvidis, who could have known Tarzan many years ago, persuaded her young neighbor in the hostel to impersonate the artist’s illegitimate daughter. The materials of the case say that the women demanded 2 million rubles from Tarzan, otherwise they threatened to publish some kind of archival video of “an orgy with his participation.”

Apparently, Tarzan was sure that he had no illegitimate children and was not afraid of extortion, but announced what had happened to law enforcement officers. Investigators decided that the extortionists should be detained red-handed, which was done in the course of the promised transfer of money. Savvidis was caught in a Moscow restaurant, where she made an appointment with Tarzan, and Kolisnichenko was detained in Odintsovo near Moscow a few days later. The detainees were accused of extortion on an especially large scale.

Earlier, Tarzan was in the center of a scandal because of another native of the Kuban and also an actress. Anastasia Shulzhenko, who did not differ in any noticeable roles, entered into an intimate relationship with him, which was captured on video and later made public. Subsequently, the girl claimed that she became pregnant and remained in the information field for some time, but rather quickly her scandalous fame faded away. Tarzan’s wife Natasha Koroleva forgave her husband for treason and supported him in the fight against women who demanded his attention.