"Facebook will be responsible for thousands of deaths": Selena Gomez criticized the social network for misinformation

Cornelius Chandler
She wrote about this in her Twitter

So, the celebrity shared an excerpt from an interview on the BBC channel with the participation of Imi Ahmed – the general director of the London-based non-profit organization “Center for Countering Digital Hatred”. The expert noted during the interview that Facebook is doing nothing to control the spread of false information about the vaccine and about the pandemic in general.

“Scientific misinformation has cost and will continue to cost lives. Facebook said they do not allow false information about the vaccine to spread on their platforms. But why is all this still happening? Facebook will be responsible for thousands of deaths if they do not take action now, “the singer wrote.

