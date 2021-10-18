Facebook will hire 10 thousand people to develop the “metaverse”

In the next five years, Facebook plans to hire 10,000 new employees in the European Union to create the metaverse.

This is the name of the virtual space in which people can meet and communicate with each other using virtual reality glasses. The company has already tested this feature for remote work: using a special headset, employees could attend meetings in the form of their avatars.

“This investment is a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and the potential of European tech talent,” Facebook executives wrote in a blog post.

News of the creation of a “virtual world” emerged amid scandals surrounding Facebook. Former employee of the concern, Frances Haugen, accused the management of knowing about the psychological problems that teenagers have due to social networks, but taking no measures to combat it. Thus, it puts the company’s profit over the safety of users.

In particular, Haugen said that an internal study of the company showed that Instagram affects the mental health of adolescents. 32% of the girls surveyed said that after using the social network, they felt depressed. These data remained unpublished.