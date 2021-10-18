Fakty (Bulgaria): “The Beast from the East” Lada Niva in Great Britain is inexpensive, but there is a catch | Society | Inosmi

The British, who value the simplicity and reliability of the Lada Niva, are ready to close their eyes to its archaism and face additional expenses. In the UK, the price of Lada Niva … INOSMI, 10/18/2021

Bulgarian readers appreciated the article about the hobby of British motorists for the Russian Lada Niva. According to the British, the car should be strong, reliable, cheap and easy to repair, so they are ready to close their eyes to the archaism of the Lada Niva, which is called “the beast from the East”. The car is not considered technical, but it is ideal for many Englishmen. And many Bulgarians are in solidarity with them on this issue.

The British, who value the simplicity and reliability of the Lada Niva, are ready to close their eyes to its archaism and face additional expenses. In the UK, the price for Lada Niva is 12,595 pounds sterling (approximately 1,244,500 rubles). But for this money, the client receives only a car, for the further operation of which it is necessary to certify and register it. These procedures can be undertaken by the importing company, but in this case, the cost of the base SUV will be 17,595 pounds (1,738,500 rubles). “The Beast from the East” is inferior in safety, handling, speed and economy even to the basic Dacia models, but it does not lose its popularity. Lada plans to end production of the Niva 4×4 in 2023.

Reader Comments:

Imal lada niva





As conceived, Niva is brilliant, but assembled from low-quality Russian spare parts!

Bango Wasil

A car for real men, not for little white-handed people!

Pesho

Yes, if you drive a Toyota into a field or forest, you leave half the car there, plastic.

Kakv “Zvyar ot Iztok” be?

It would be more correct to say “garbage from the East”. All Russian propaganda! Who buys Russian junk?

Interesting

Most of all, those who were conceived in their back seats spit on VAZs! Surely feel “genetically” burdened!

Josef

Useless dilapidated chicken coop, 20-year-old Toyota is at times more passable and stronger!

Taz Troschloth

To Joseph’s comment: When driving, it (Toyota) will fall apart, not to mention off-road. If you invest a little money in Niva, it can turn out to be a super SUV.

Lyutov

Ideal car for the village. It’s amazing why the villagers scold her!

Hoho

If you live far from the city, this car is for you. There is no complicated electronics, you raise the hood – you can see everything. Western counterparts have become a victim of the client’s desire to have everything, even what he does not need

Driver

It surprises me that the technical characteristics of a car can become an excuse for expressing their (geo) political predilections. Lada Niva is one of the few successful products of the former USSR (inherited by the Russian Federation), which was also sold behind the “Iron Curtain”. It is a cheap and (whatever) acceptable substitute for much more expensive European and Japanese counterparts. Of course, the build quality and materials have nothing to do with modern requirements, you can criticize its reliability as much as you want, but the price, price and (again) price make it attractive to some niche consumers. In general, “there are passengers on any train.”