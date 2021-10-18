Father’s Day is celebrated in Russia for the first time | News | News

In Russia, on Sunday, October 17, Father’s Day is celebrated for the first time.

On this day, some museums and cultural sites in the country have prepared special programs dedicated to this holiday.

For example, in Moscow at VDNKh, free guided tours will be held from 11:00 to late evening, mos.ru writes. Zaryadye Park will host master classes, lectures, live talks and an open rehearsal of the play Fathers and Sons, according to the park’s website.

On October 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin established a new holiday in the country – Father’s Day. It is celebrated on the third Sunday in October. The corresponding decision was made “in order to strengthen the institution of the family and increase the importance of fatherhood in the upbringing of children.”

The Fathers’ Union welcomed the establishment of Father’s Day in Russia. According to the head of the organization, Yuri Solenov, she has supported and promoted this idea since 2014. And after that, politicians and public figures drew attention to the establishment of the holiday.

Psychologist Alisa Metelina, in turn, said that the image of her father has recently undergone changes and acquired new features. According to her, now fathers are more involved in the process of raising children. You can see how dads walk with strollers, play and spend time with children.

At the end of July, at that time, Anna Kuznetsova, the plenipotentiary under the President of the Russian Federation for the rights of the child, said that the appearance of Father’s Day at the all-Russian level would emphasize the role of men in raising children.

Father’s Day is celebrated in a number of countries around the world, in particular, in the USA, Canada, Japan, and France.