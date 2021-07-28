Favorite suitcases of Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and other stars – InStyle.ru

Louis Vuitton and Globe Trotter models that the stars never part with

In the early 2000s, almost every first star hit the paparazzi lens at the airport with flashy Louis Vuitton luggage bags (and a dozen similar monogrammed suitcases on the luggage trolley behind). Gradually, this extravagant trend came to naught, now A-list representatives choose comfortable, high-quality and expensive suitcases that accompany them on trips around the world. Get ready to find out about the favorite brands that actors, models, musicians and politicians always turn to in anticipation of their travels.

The most favorite a-lister brand is, of course, Louis Vuitton. Thanks to Monsieur Louis Vuitton, who since the age of 16 has perfected the skill of making luggage, travel fees have become a real art. Today, few people use chests, but the suitcases and travel bags of the French House are wildly popular. Among the main fans of leather goods – Angelina Jolie , which the paparazzi regularly catch at airports with a Louis Vuitton Horizon Soft 65 suitcase.

Angelina Jolie at JFK airport with Louis Vuitton Horizon Soft 65 suitcase, 2021 Louis Vuitton Horizon Soft 65 suitcase

In second place are the Globe Trotter. For more than a century, these Britons have been creating suitcases for the royal family – in 1947, Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth went on their honeymoon with Globe Trotter products. Today, the brand continues to create high-end travel accessories in retro style. In July of this year, Gabrielle Union was spotted filming The Perfect Find in New York City with a suitcase and a Globe Trotter hatbox.

Gabrielle Union in New York with a suitcase Globe Trotter Safari 20, 2021 Globe Trotter Safari 20

In 2016, the German brand Rimowa joined LVMH and Alexander Arnault took over as CEO. Since then, Rimowa has been involved in several high-profile collaborations – including Supreme in 2018 – and made the suitcase a new fashion statement. But even before the arrival of Arno, Rimowa was adored by the stars, among which Gwyneth Paltrow and many others. Below are collected models that are suitable not only for the stars. Pay attention and start preparing for your next trip with the purchase of your dream suitcase.

Gwyneth Paltrow with a Rimowa Original Compact and her daughter Apple Martin at JFK Airport, 2015 Suitcase Rimowa Original Compact

Amal Clooney with a Bric’s Trolley suitcase at JFK Airport, 2017 Bric’s Trolley Suitcase

Marion Cotillard with a suitcase Goyard Bourget PM in Narita, 2013 Suitcase Goyard Bourget PM











