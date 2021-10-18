Film “Gemini” (2019): plot, actors, interesting facts

Still from Gemini: IMDb / Skydance Media, Jerry Bruckheimer Film

Gemini Man is an American action movie with a stellar cast. After its release on the big screens in 2019, the tape received mixed reviews from film critics and viewers. What was appreciated and what was criticized?

Film “Gemini”: plot, actors, director

Gemini, or Gemini (2019), made a lot of noise after the premiere. Let’s talk in more detail about the originality of the American action movie:

Plot

The film tells the story of a 51-year-old government superfighter named Henry Brogan, who is sent on another mission. After its completion, the killer intends to retire. For many years, Henry has not dared to look in the mirror: his conscience is gnawing.

But after a while it turns out that there are people who do not want to let Henry go into a peaceful life – they give the order to destroy him. One of the most dangerous enemies – Clayton “Clay” Varris – the ruthless head of the secret operations unit “Gemini” creates the Junior – Henry’s double.

In an attempt to avoid his own death, Henry, along with his assistants, begins to move around the world. In these wanderings, a genetic double is on his heels, who foresees all the decisions and plans of Brogan.

“Gemini”: actors and director

Taiwanese director and producer Ang Lee worked on the production of the film. He made cult films, for which he received many awards:

Golden Globe Award for Best Director in 2001 and 2006 for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Brokeback Mountain.

Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), Best Director for Brokeback Mountain (2006), Life of Pi (2014).

Ang Lee’s last film at the time of 2021 is Gemini. Unfortunately, the director failed to replicate the success of his past iconic films.

Will Smith

The leading role in the film was given to the famous American actor, director and hip-hop performer Will Smith. Gemini is not his first action movie. Therefore, Will got used to the role of a former Marine Corps sniper named Henry Brogan well.

The Oscar and Golden Globe nominees became the first actor in Hollywood history, whose nine films in a row managed to gross more than $ 100 million at the box office. Will Smith fell in love with the audience for his roles in such films:

Bad Boys (1995);

Men in Black (1997);

“I, Robot” (2004);

I Am Legend (2007);

Seven Lives (2008);

Aladdin (2019).

Clive Owen

The British film and theater actor in the film Gemini played the role of Clayton Varris, the head of the Gemini program. Clive Owen became famous after the release of the television series “The Thief” in the UK. Also, viewers could see Owen in such pictures:

Shoot Them (2007);

Nothing Personal (2009);

Hemingway and Gellhorn (2012).

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

The American actress reincarnated as Danny Zakarevski, an assistant to Henry, a veteran of the Navy and an agent of the Intelligence Agency. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is primarily known for her performance in horror films:

Black Christmas (2006);

Destination 3 (2006);

Death Proof (2007).

Film “Gemini”: reviews, ratings, interesting facts

On the IMDb website, the rating of the picture was 5.7 out of 10 possible, which is considered a low rating. The script and plot of the film was criticized, but almost everyone liked the acting.

How did experts and viewers assess the film “Gemini”? The reviews are as follows:

Criticism

Ella Camp from IndieWire calls the film an incomprehensible product that was born from a strange idea. The critic shares that at the beginning of the film, the filmmaker’s passion for visual detail is truly impressive and mind-boggling.

But technical advances distract from the emotional component of the tape, and it becomes difficult to reorient to something human. The fine detailing of real things dilutes the movie too much and kills life itself.

Deadline spokesman Pete Hammond in a review assesses the Gemini project as an action-thriller that uses advanced technology to hide the fact that in reality the film is a direct clone of pictures about James Bourne and the like.

Viewers’ reviews

On the Otzovik website, a viewer under the nickname Neo notes that the only reason to watch Gemini is to appreciate how naturally you can rejuvenate an actor on screen using modern technology. The rest of the film is upsetting:

non-unique script;

banal ending;

typical running around;

a small number of fights.

The viewer of Lacrimosa7002 says that the film was hooked on shootings, fights, digital rejuvenation and the topic of cloning, but there was not enough love line.

Interesting Facts

Gemini is a film with a fascinating story. Let’s consider the most interesting facts:

Will Smith played not only Henry, but also his clone. During the production of the film, the actor was rejuvenated using CGI and motion capture. The development of the film was thought back in the 1990s, but the production of the tape was postponed because at that time computer technology was not sufficiently advanced. This is Ang Lee’s second film shot at 4K 120 fps. The first tape was called “Billy Lynn’s Long Walk at Half-Time Football.” She came out in 2016. Filming took place in Glennville, Georgia, but some of the footage was filmed in Budapest, Hungary and Cartagena, Colombia. The second Gemini trailer features Icon, which was recorded by Will Smith’s son Jaden. With the 1976 television series Gemini Man of the same name, Gemini has nothing to do with it.

The film “Gemini”, in the roles of which truly talented actors took part, can be watched even two years after its premiere. Despite not very positive reviews from critics, viewers continue to praise the film and admire the talent of the actors, as well as high-quality computer graphics.

