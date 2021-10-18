Finnish fast food will trade fat for diesel

https://ria.ru/20211018/finlyandiya-1754972496.html
2021-10-18T09: 16
HELSINKI, 18 October – RIA Novosti. Finnish fast food chain Hesburger will transfer waste cooking oils for renewable diesel, an agreement was announced on Monday. “Renewable diesel maker Neste and Hesburger will actively collaborate in the circular economy. Waste cooking oils from more than 300 Hesburger restaurants in Finland and the Baltic countries will be processed for the production of renewable diesel fuel “, – the statement says. It is specified that the restaurants of this chain in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania produce up to 420 tons of fat annually. Thus, the fast food chain will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in transport by 90%. At the same time, companies conducted a social survey of Finns, finding that the majority (52%) find it difficult to implement measures to combat climate change outside the home. “Fighting climate change requires concrete action and close cooperation between companies. This is a collaborative Being with Hesburger is a concrete example of how engagement can increase sustainability. At the same time, our climate change action creates value for consumers attending Hesburger restaurants, as the oil used to make French fries can be reused as a feedstock for renewable diesel to reduce emissions. In this way, we can empower consumers to make more responsible day-to-day decisions in Finland and the Baltic region, “quotes Neste spokesman Heidi Peltonen in the message.
HELSINKI, 18 October – RIA Novosti. Finnish fast food chain Hesburger will transfer waste cooking oils to the recycling of renewable diesel fuel, an agreement was announced on Monday.
Thus, the fast food chain will reduce transport greenhouse gas emissions by 90%.
At the same time, the companies conducted a social survey of Finns, finding that the majority (52%) consider the application of measures to combat climate change outside the home a difficult task.
“Fighting climate change requires concrete action and close collaboration between companies. This collaboration with Hesburger is a concrete example of how synergy can increase resilience. At the same time, our climate change action creates value for consumers attending Hesburger restaurants. because the oil used to make French fries can be reused as a feedstock for renewable diesel fuel to reduce emissions, so we can empower consumers to make more responsible day-to-day decisions in Finland and the Baltic region. representative of Neste Heidi Peltonen.
