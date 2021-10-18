Five days without water in the desert. The rescue of two people in Australia called a real miracle

Sean Emitja and Mahesh Patrick

Both travelers were severely emaciated and dehydrated, and their legs were worn to blood.

Two young men survived without food or water after getting lost in the sweltering hot and arid wilderness of northern Australia. Their unexpected rescue five days after their disappearance in the local press is called a real miracle.

The search for 21-year-old Sean Emitge and 14-year-old Patrick Mahesh began last Tuesday after they failed to return to Hermannsburg, an Aboriginal community located 120 kilometers from Alice Springs, Australia’s third-largest city in the Northern Territory.

According to police, the young people went to spend the weekend together in the desert. They managed to drive for about four hours through a deserted area, after which their blue Nissan Navara was firmly stuck in the mud on a country road.

Sean and Patrick spent the night in the car and the next day decided to go in search of water.

