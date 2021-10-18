Five days without water in the desert. The rescue of two people in Australia called a real miracle

7 hours ago

Photo author, NT Police Photo caption, Both travelers were severely emaciated and dehydrated, and their legs were worn to blood.

Two young men survived without food or water after getting lost in the sweltering hot and arid wilderness of northern Australia. Their unexpected rescue five days after their disappearance in the local press is called a real miracle.

The search for 21-year-old Sean Emitge and 14-year-old Patrick Mahesh began last Tuesday after they failed to return to Hermannsburg, an Aboriginal community located 120 kilometers from Alice Springs, Australia’s third-largest city in the Northern Territory.

According to police, the young people went to spend the weekend together in the desert. They managed to drive for about four hours through a deserted area, after which their blue Nissan Navara was firmly stuck in the mud on a country road.

Sean and Patrick spent the night in the car and the next day decided to go in search of water.

As it turned out later, the young people walked about five kilometers in the direction of a nearby hill, mistakenly believing that it was followed by a highway connecting the northern and southern parts of the region – in fact, the only major road in this part of the country.

Realizing that they were moving in the wrong direction, the comrades spent the night on a hill, where they were lucky to find a source of water.

The last time the travelers drank water was on Tuesday.

The search continued for several days. The missing youths were searched for with the help of a helicopter; on the ground, pathfinders from among the local aborigines helped the rescuers.

Due to the extremely high temperatures in this region (in the spring in the Northern Territory of Australia, the thermometer rises to 40 degrees Celsius), many feared the worst.

However, on Monday, local police officials said the two wanderers were found separately, though severely emaciated, but alive and generally unharmed.

The police called their rescue a miracle.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Two young men wandered for almost a week in the desert of Australia’s Northern Territory

Patrick Mahesh was found on Friday evening in a thicket of bushes, where he tried to hide from the scorching heat. For what reason the young people split up is unknown.

The teenager walked alone through the desert for about 35 kilometers, he suffered from dehydration, and his legs were bloody. At some point, he came across a fence, along which he walked southward for two days.

“It was only through a miracle that he was noticed by the inhabitants of the local community, who helped him to reunite with his family and loved ones,” says the head of the local police Kirsten Engels.

After providing him with first aid, Patrick indicated to the rescuers the direction where to look for his comrade.

Sean Emitge was found only a day later. The police said that he is now undergoing a medical examination, but looks quite healthy. Rescuers are still wondering how both young men were able to survive in such conditions. “They were extremely lucky to survive,” says Engels. “We all know how harsh the conditions are.”

The authorities recommend that travelers stuck in the middle of the desert stay close to their car: the car can serve as some kind of shelter, in addition, a large object is much easier to spot during searches from the air.