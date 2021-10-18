Forecasts and comments. Reports, Central Bank meeting and commodity rally

Trading results 15.10

Moscow Exchange Index: 4261.82 p. (+ 0.06%)

RTS Index: 1,891.56 p. (+ 0.83%)

The Russian stock market looked weaker than the key western grounds for four sessions in a row last week. This is the result of the outstripping dynamics of our indices in the previous weeks, which caused technical overheating.

The general background is still favorable in terms of supporting the upward trend of the Russian stock market. The closest reference point for the Moscow Exchange index remains the area of ​​4300 p. There are no reasons for a complete reversal of the growing trend.

The key driver of the index’s upturn in the previous weeks was blue chips from the oil and gas and financial sectors. Maintaining high commodity prices in these industries still leaves room for growth. In addition, in the second half of the previous week, we saw strong dynamics in many metals, which supports the corresponding securities. The exception is gold mining companies amid weakness in precious metals.

Brent oil prices reached $ 85 this morning. We are one step away from the highs since 2014. Friday’s statistics on another increase in the number of active drilling rigs in the US (from 433 to 445 units) again failed to have a negative impact on oil quotes. The local deficit in the energy markets (gas, coal) is pulling Brent futures along with it.

Commodity index Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed to six-year highs last Friday. In such conditions, there are no reasons for a large-scale correction of our market. We only note that the Russian ruble is feeling quite confident, and this somewhat constrains the rise in exporters’ shares.

The USD / RUB rate renewed its annual lows, dropping slightly below 71. The annual strengthening targets have been met, but with such expensive raw materials, there is still room for a decline in the rate. The closest obvious reference point is the round mark of 70. At the same time, there are no reasons for devaluation impulses on the ruble now.

In the US, the S&P 500 is growing steadily, winning back the drawdown of the previous weeks. On Friday, it rose above the level of the September rebound (4465 p.), Which is a strong signal. There are chances that the next correction will still be bought out and the index will return to historical highs.

Moreover, according to statistics for the last 25 years, November and December are among the most “growing” months in the American market. To confirm the positive technical signal, this week should be closed above 4465 p.



In focus

• The recovery of American indices is helped by the beginning season of reports. According to FactSet, 8% of companies have already reported. Of these, 80% of issuers report exceeding the profit forecast (EPS) and 83% – by revenue. At the same time, I note that on the eve of this reporting season, analysts did not lower their forecasts, as is often the case before the end of the quarter.

• This week, among large companies, the results will be presented: Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Netflix (Tuesday) Tesla, Verizon, Abbot, IBM (Wednesday), Intel, AT&T (Thursday), Honeywell, American Express (Friday).

• One of the central events of the week for our market will be Bank of Russia meeting on Friday… Given the inflationary trends, the Central Bank is likely to take a tough stance. In annual terms, inflation in early October jumped to 7.6%. The trajectory of the indicator is still above the average baseline forecast of the regulator. So if immediately after the previous meeting the consensus came down to a subsequent increase in the key rate by 25 bp, to 7.00%, now analysts and economists are increasingly inclined to increase immediately by 50 bp. We expect the rate to rise to 7.25%. This is an additional factor in favor of the strengthening of the ruble.

As for the rhetoric of the Bank of Russia, in the accompanying statement of the Central Bank, we will probably again hear about the possibility of raising the key rate, if the situation so requires.

• RUSAL (+ 5.6%). The company’s shares on Friday were the growth leader among liquid securities. The rise is generally understandable and justified given the rally in aluminum prices. A ton of metal in rubles has risen in price to 225 thousand, which is the highest value in history. In such a situation, the factor of the introduced export duties will not interfere with the gradual extinguishment of the debt burden. But this is one of the key drivers in RUSAL’s investment case.

• PhosAgro (+ 3.4%). Stocks hit all-time highs amid high fertilizer prices. The quotes have reached the upper border of the long-term upward channel, so we can assume a temporary slowdown of the bullish impulse in the short term.

• ALROSA (-0.2%). Operating results for the third quarter were published. They came out broadly in line with expectations. There should be no tangible effect on the dynamics of the shares, as the company had previously disclosed data on monthly sales. Expected revenues decreased by 20% QoQ due to lower sales volumes, while the weighted average selling price increased slightly. Production volumes are gradually recovering, but this process should stop in the 4th quarter due to a reduction in production at alluvial deposits. Management forecasts for the market are optimistic, expectations of a protracted shortage in the market due to limited supply may support high prices. Medium and long-term expectations for ALROSA shares are moderately positive.

ALROSA shares are expected to decline from the opening of trading today due to the dividend cut-off. The fall can be at the level of 5.5-6%. See also: How quickly the dividend gap will close at ALROSA

• X5 Group (-2.2%). On Friday, the company released its operating results for the third quarter. Revenue amounted to 542 billion rubles, an increase of 11.6% YoY. Not bad overall, but investors didn’t like the digital segment’s performance. This direction began to stagnate in terms of revenue. Read more in a separate article

• Polyus (-2.4%), Petropavlovsk (-2.2%), Polymetal (-1.7%). Gold prices do not rise, unlike other non-ferrous metals, which negatively affects the sector’s shares. Until the quotes return above $ 1830-1835 per troy ounce, the situation remains depressed.

• Lenenergo-jsc (-19.3%). Stocks tumbled after a two-day rally. On the whole, all network companies looked worse than the market, in which an incomprehensible speculative growth impulse had passed the day before. A careful look at the entire sector as a whole.

• On Monday Severstal will present the operating and financial results under IFRS for the III quarter of 2021.

External background

External background this morning mixed… American indices remained at about the same levels after the close of our main session on Friday. Asian markets are trading mostly in negative territory today. Futures on the S&P 500 index are down 0.05%, Brent oil is up 1% and is at $ 85.8.

Taking into account the results of the previous evening trades, it can be assumed that if the current background persists, the opening on the Moscow Exchange (IMOEX) index will be slightly higher than Friday’s closing level.

Macro statistics and expected events to date can be viewed in our calendars

