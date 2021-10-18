https://ria.ru/20211018/pmef-2022-1755102086.html

Foreign Investment Council members invited to SPIEF 2022

Foreign Investment Council members invited to SPIEF-2022 – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

Foreign Investment Council members invited to SPIEF 2022

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin invited members of the Foreign Investment Advisory Council (FIAC) to take part in the St. Petersburg International … RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

2021-10-18T19: 27

2021-10-18T19: 27

2021-10-18T19: 52

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (Fund)

economy

St. Petersburg

Mikhail Mishustin

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/12/1755100785_893:839:3043:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c3fcbd5200db814269f567271dc449d.jpg

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin invited the members of the Foreign Investment Advisory Council (FIAC) to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum SPIEF-2022. the capital – St. Petersburg, where the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 15 to 18. Investments (FIAC). He noted that the meeting was held in a meaningful and constructive manner. Mishustin stressed that FIAC has always been and will remain an effective platform for discussing ideas and measures to improve the investment climate in Russia. “New challenges require us to further develop legislation and work out clear and effective solutions. Your ideas and assumptions will be carefully studied and analyzed by my deputies , ministers, “the prime minister added.

https://ria.ru/20211015/forum-1754724101.html

St. Petersburg

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/12/1755100785_1620:980:3043:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2bb2399ce776deb24c0f0d7b7fa5ef3.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

petersburg international economic forum (fund), economics, saint petersburg, mikhail mishustin, russia