Foreign Investment Council members invited to SPIEF 2022

2021-10-18T19: 27
MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin invited the members of the Foreign Investment Advisory Council (FIAC) to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum SPIEF-2022. the capital – St. Petersburg, where the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 15 to 18. Investments (FIAC). He noted that the meeting was held in a meaningful and constructive manner. Mishustin stressed that FIAC has always been and will remain an effective platform for discussing ideas and measures to improve the investment climate in Russia. “New challenges require us to further develop legislation and work out clear and effective solutions. Your ideas and assumptions will be carefully studied and analyzed by my deputies , ministers, “the prime minister added.
petersburg international economic forum (fund), economics, saint petersburg, mikhail mishustin, russia
