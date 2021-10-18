Foreign Ministry announced the termination of the work of the Russian mission to NATO

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, said that Russia would suspend the work of its NATO office on November 1, RIA Novosti reports.

The NATO military liaison mission in Moscow has also been suspended since November 1. Russia is withdrawing the accreditation of its employees. In addition, the NATO information bureau in Moscow is shutting down.

Lavrov said that for NATO contacts with Russia, the alliance should apply to the Russian embassy in Belgium.

“Russia will no longer pretend that any changes in relations with NATO are possible in the near future,” Lavrov said.

On October 6, NATO announced the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats. “This decision is not associated with any specific event, but for some time we have seen an increase in Russian malicious activity, and therefore we need to be vigilant,” the Secretary General of the alliance explained.

Kommersant wrote that Russia is considering the closure of its mission to NATO as a retaliatory measure.

On October 17, it became known that during the visit of the head of the Pentagon to Ukraine and Georgia, he plans to declare “open doors to NATO” for the countries. The Kremlin the next day called Ukraine’s NATO membership a “worst-case scenario.” A spokesman for the Russian president said this could “force Russia to take active measures to ensure its own security.”

Preview photo: press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs