Former US Secretary of State and military leader Colin Powell dies

Colin Powell, former US secretary of state and military leader, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has died at the age of 84. The cause of death was complications of coronavirus infection, his family reported on Facebook. It is emphasized that he fell ill despite being vaccinated.

General Colin Powell has made a career as a professional military man. He fought in Vietnam. He became the first black American – the president’s national security adviser under Ronald Reagan, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under George W. Bush – senior and Secretary of State under George W. Bush.

He actually directed the actions of the US military during Operation Desert Storm, which ended in 1991 with the defeat of Saddam Hussein’s troops and the liberation of Kuwait.

As Secretary of State in the early 2000s, he tried to convince the international community to support the US military operation in Iraq, accusing Saddam Hussein’s regime of possessing weapons of mass destruction.











Photo gallery: Iraq in 2003. Invasion On March 19, 2003, the US Air Force launched the first attacks on Iraqi government buildings in the Baghdad suburbs. These photos were taken during the most dramatic moments of the invasion, which began 10 years ago.

Powell is still accused by Russian officials of showing at the UN a test tube containing a biological weapon allegedly found in Iraq that was not actually there. Powell did show a test tube at a meeting of the Security Council, but did not claim that it contained biological weapons from Iraq – he was using it to show that biological weapons are so dangerous that one test tube is enough to cause massive damage. Powell’s speech contained other claims that were not subsequently confirmed. He regretted the episode, but not the very support for the war in Iraq. Powell’s activities as secretary of state drew criticism in the United States itself, and he did not remain in office for the second term of the Bush presidency.

Powell was considered a possible presidential candidate in several elections, but refused to run. At the same time, he received the votes of three Democratic electors in 2016, who supported him in protest against Donald Trump. As a Republican, Powell has publicly distanced himself from Trump’s policies.

