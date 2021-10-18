https://ria.ru/20211018/pauell-1755045502.html

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died at the age of 84 from complications from the coronavirus, according to his Facebook page. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell died at the age of 84 from complications from the coronavirus, according to his Facebook page. “General Colin Powell” … ” Colin Powell was one of the main participants in the events leading up to the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, confirmed by CNN. Then on February 5 at a meeting of the UN Security Council, he said that he had received first-hand information about the technologies for the production of biological weapons allegedly possessed by the head of Iraq, Saddam Hussein. To prove these words, the politician showed a test tube of white powder, claiming that it contained a sample of weapons of mass destruction produced at Iraqi factories. Later it turned out that the CIA misinformed him: the test tubes turned out to be fakes.

