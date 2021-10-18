Foxconn unveils Model E electric sedan, Model C crossover and Model T bus

It became known last week that Foxconn will begin Monday with a demonstration of three prototypes of electric vehicles, and a related event this morning made it clear that all three electric cars will be of different types of vehicles. For the needs of Taiwanese carriers, for example, Foxconn will launch an electric bus next year.

Strictly speaking, these electric vehicles will be produced by a joint venture between Foxconn and Yulon Motor under the Foxtron brand, which has already appeared in an early photo of the electric sedan prototype. The event was held in Taipei with the participation of Young Liu, Chairman of the Board of Hon Hai Precision Industry. He stated at the ceremony: “We are no longer new to this business. We gradually built a supply chain of components for electric vehicles and demonstrated our hardware for them. “…

The deal with Lordstown Motors, according to which Foxconn will take control of the Ohio plant, will allow the Taiwanese company to begin assembling Endurance pickups in April next year, Bloomberg notes, citing its own sources. According to Foxconn representatives, within five years the company’s electric car business will reach a turnover of $ 35 billion. By the middle of the decade, we recall, the brand expects to occupy 10% of the world market for contract services for the production of electric vehicles.

Foxconn’s customers, apart from Lordstown Motors and Fisker, include the Thai energy company PTT and the same Yulon Motor, which has acted as a partner in the production of a sedan and crossover. China’s Geely and Byton are also hoping to become Foxconn’s clients, but the latter is experiencing some funding problems. The design of the debut sedan Foxtron Model E was helped by the Italian bureau Pininfarina. It will go on sale outside of Taiwan, but only in a few years. The Model C crossover will hit the Taiwan market in 2023, and the Model T electric bus will go to local carriers next year, it will carry the Foxtron trademark.