France reported about the “Russian mole” in the Ministry of Defense :: Politics :: RBC

Former French foreign intelligence chief Bernard Bajollet confirmed that a Russian spy had infiltrated the country’s Defense Ministry in 2017. According to Bajollet, he reported this to the French authorities.

Bernard Bajollet

(Photo: Philippe Wojazer / Reuters)



Former director of the General Directorate of External Security (DGSE) of France, Bernard Bajollet, confirmed that in 2017, the “Russian mole” was able to infiltrate the country’s Ministry of Defense. He told about this in an interview with France 5 TV channel.

The channel’s journalist asked Bajollet to comment on the information that in 2017 a “Russian mole” allegedly entered the apparatus of the French Ministry of Defense under the leadership of Jean-Yves Le Drian (now the country’s foreign minister).

“Indeed, when I was the general director of the external security service, I brought this [информацию о шпионе] to the attention [властей]”- answered Bajola.

Le Monde announced the exposure of a Russian spy in France



According to him, it used to be said in France that after the end of the Cold War, it was no longer necessary to spend money on finding spies. The fight against terrorism should now be a priority. “But with all this [теперь] we clearly see that espionage has not stopped, ”Bajole said.