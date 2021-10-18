French Ambassador explained the departure from Belarus

French Ambassador explained the departure from Belarus

MINSK, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The French Ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Lacoste, in his address to the Belarusians, explained the reason for leaving Minsk: he did not present his credentials, since Paris did not recognize the results of the presidential elections in Belarus in 2020. “Unfortunately, my wife and I are forced to leave Belarus. you know, France did not recognize the results of the elections on August 9, 2020, and I did not present my credentials, “the diplomat said in an appeal posted on the website of the French diplomatic mission. The diplomat also said that he had many interesting meetings and discoveries in Belarus, he met “many courageous and strong-willed people.” “Know that we will support you. We urge you never to lose hope for better days,” de Lacoste stressed. the decision of the authorities of Belarus. Later, the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Anatoly Glaz, clarified that the French ambassador to Belarus had not completed the procedure for taking office provided for by international rules, Minsk informed Paris about the expiration of the consent period for his appointment. At the same time, the Ambassador of Belarus to France Igor Fisenko was recalled to Minsk for consultation. De Lacoste arrived in Belarus in November 2020 as the appointed Ambassador of France, in December 2020 he handed copies of his credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Vladimir Makei. At the same time, credentials were never presented to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. opposition protest actions, for the suppression of which the security forces, among other things, used special means and special equipment. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the manifestations of protests had practically disappeared. In Belarus, criminal cases have been initiated against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means, an attempted terrorist attack. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that protests in the country are coordinated from abroad. Lukashenka accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with it. Relations between Belarus and Western countries after the elections deteriorated sharply, the European Union, Great Britain, the USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations.

MINSK, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The French Ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Lacoste, in his address to the Belarusians, explained the reason for leaving Minsk: he did not present his credentials, since Paris did not recognize the results of the presidential elections in Belarus in 2020.

“Unfortunately, my wife and I are forced to leave Belarus. As you know, France did not recognize the results of the elections on August 9, 2020, and I did not present my credentials,” the diplomat said in an appeal posted on the website of the French diplomatic mission.

The diplomat also said that in Belarus he had many interesting meetings and discoveries, he met “many courageous and strong-willed people.” “Know that we will support you. We urge you to never give up hope for better days,” de Lacoste said.

The French Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed the information that appeared in the media the day before that the French Ambassador de Lacoste left Minsk on October 17 in connection with the decision of the Belarusian authorities. Later, the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Anatoly Glaz, clarified that the French ambassador to Belarus had not completed the procedure for taking office provided for by international rules, Minsk informed Paris about the expiration of the consent period for his appointment. At the same time, the Ambassador of Belarus to France Igor Fisenko was recalled to Minsk for consultations.
De Lacoste arrived in Belarus in November 2020 as the appointed ambassador of France, and in December 2020 presented copies of his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Vladimir Makei. At the same time, credentials were never presented to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

After the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9, 2020, in which Lukashenko won for the sixth time, who, according to the CEC, gained 80.1% of the vote, massive opposition protests took place in the country, to suppress which the security forces, among other things, used special means and special equipment … On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the manifestations of protests had practically disappeared. In Belarus, criminal cases have been initiated against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means, and an attempted terrorist attack.

The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that protests in the country are being coordinated from abroad. Lukashenka accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with it. Relations between Belarus and Western countries after the elections deteriorated sharply, the European Union, Great Britain, the USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations.

