Frets have risen in price again, XRAY has acquired the EnjoY media system – Auto Review

Starting today, AVTOVAZ has raised prices for all Lada models, and this is the sixth increase this year. Cars rose in price by an average of 9-13 thousand rubles, although some models added 20 thousand. However, the complete set of all cars now includes a set of a motorist, which was previously a dealer option for 2400 rubles. This kit includes a powder extinguisher, warning triangle, first aid kit and tow rope. Lada Granta now costs from 559,900 rubles, XRAY – from 774,900 rubles, Largus – from 780,900 rubles, Vesta – from 795,900 rubles, Niva Legend – from 659,900 rubles, Niva Travel – 831,900 rubles.

At the same time, AVTOVAZ announced a fresh new thing for the Lada XRAY model. Back in the spring, she acquired a modern media system EnjoY Pro, and now, following Vesta, Ixrei has a junior head unit EnjoY. One of the main differences is a seven-inch touchscreen instead of an eight-inch one, and on the front panel of Iccrea it looks especially lonely – framed by a massive plastic frame. In addition, the EnjoY system has removed the Wi-Fi module, the GPS / GLONASS receiver (no built-in navigation), the LTE modem and one of the two USB ports. Plus, there are no built-in Yandex applications.

At the same time, the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay interfaces, rear view camera, Bluetooth, built-in dual microphone, voice control (Siri and Google Assistant) and Arkamys surround sound technology with six speakers are preserved. Supported audio formats mp3, wav, aac and flac, as well as watching videos. The simplified media system is installed on the XRAY in the #Club EnjoY and Luxe trim levels, and on the XRAY Cross version – only in the Luxe version. A hatchback with such multimedia costs at least 896,900 rubles, while the option with the EnjoY Pro media system costs at least 950,900 rubles.