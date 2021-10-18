FSSP has started to enforce collection from Facebook ₽26 million :: Business :: RBC

A Moscow court fined Facebook this amount in May for refusing to delete illegal information

Photo: Zuma / TASS



The Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) has begun a procedure to enforce 26 million rubles from Facebook. a fine for refusing to delete illegal information. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to these services.

The Tagansky District Court of Moscow fined Facebook the same amount in May. The court found the company guilty of eight episodes related to the failure to remove content prohibited by Russian law. What kind of content is being discussed, the court did not specify.

At the end of September, Roskomnadzor announced that Facebook was facing a fine in the amount of a tenth of its revenue in Russia. The company does not disclose its revenues by country. According to Finam analyst Leonid Delitsyn, Russian revenue could be about 8-12 billion rubles.

Since the beginning of the year, Russian courts have repeatedly fined large Internet companies, including Twitter, Facebook, Google and TikTok, but so far the fines have not been so tangible and amounted to no more than 20 million rubles. They were issued either for non-deletion of prohibited information (Article 13.41 of the Administrative Code), or for storing data of Russian users abroad (Article 13.11 of the Administrative Code).