Gadget prices are preparing for a triple increase

The cost of smartphones, laptops and other gadgets may grow by tens of percent in the near future. The reason is the lack of components.

Concerns about an impending shortage of smartphones began to circulate quite actively in the media in the past week. Meanwhile, market players and experts have been preparing for this situation for a long time, as it is conditioned by global processes. And this is not just about smartphones.

“There really is a shortage of electronic goods, and this situation will last at least until the Chinese New Year. This is primarily due to the disruption of supply chains. Due to the pandemic, the goods from suppliers travel very slowly. Long queues are also at customs,” he said. DP “General Director of” Photosklad.ru “store Alexey Bannikov.

In addition, China, the world’s main supplier of electronics, is facing an energy crisis. Electricity is periodically cut off at the factories of the country, which naturally affects the intensity of production and the volume of shipment.

“In this regard, a significant shortage of almost all electronics has formed. This will definitely lead to an increase in prices of about 10% for all electronic goods, including smartphones, laptops, cameras and various household appliances. In some commodity items the growth will be higher, where– In addition, there is a shortage of chips that are produced with very high delays, “Bannikov adds.

Eldar Murtazin, a leading analyst at Mobile Research Group, makes even gloomier predictions. He believes that electronics and gadgets will rise in price in a positive scenario by 20-25%, and in the very near future. And next year, the increase in prices may already be at least 35-40%. If the situation develops negatively, prices may soar 2-3 times.

“There is a problem not only with electronics. We are in the first third of a big global economic crisis. Almost all goods will rise in price. I think the government will keep prices for food and transport. But for everything related to electronics, prices have already increased, and this trend will continue, “he warns.

According to Murtazin, large electronics manufacturing companies with financial reserves have switched to a model where they buy up almost all the components and materials available on the market. As a result, there is nothing left for the smaller players.

“The principle is simple – buy today, because tomorrow it will be more expensive. Therefore, there is an imbalance in the market that will persist for at least 1.5-2 years,” the expert sums up.

Counterpoint Research predicts that the global shortage of chips for smartphones and electronics components could drag on until 2023. The crisis has affected 90% of the smartphone industry, hitting Samsung, Oppo and Xiaomi the most. Apple was the most stable.

Smartphone brands have been placing large orders for components since the end of last year. However, some of them report that they received only 80% of the requested volumes of key ingredients. Now the situation seems to be getting worse. Some smartphone manufacturers report that they only received 70% of their requests.

The shortage is due to low yields in newly established factories that rely on the two largest electronics component manufacturers, Qualcomm and MediaTek.

Meanwhile, consumer demand for smartphones is not going to fall. According to MTS, in St. Petersburg in the third quarter of 2021, smartphones of the premium segment were in trend, due to which the average cost of a purchased device increased by 35% and reached 25.4 thousand rubles. A third of these smartphones are purchased on credit.