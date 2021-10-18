Gary Basaraba to play with DiCaprio in Scorsese’s drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” – UNIAN

The actor will play William J. Burns, a private detective investigating the Osage murders.

Gary Basaraba will play with DiCaprio in the film photo REUTERS

In April, director Martin Scorsese began filming a new film called Killers of the Flower Moon, and now it has become known that Gary Basaraba will play in the film.

The actor will play William J. Burns, a private investigator investigating the Osage murders.

The main roles in the film will also be played by Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro. Also in the main cast is Jesse Plemons.

The painting is based on the 2017 bestseller of the same name by American writer David Grann. The book tells a true story that unfolded in Oklahoma in the 1920s. In the center of the plot – the investigation of a series of brutal murders of Native Americans from the Osage tribe, which occurred after oil was discovered on the lands of the Indians. John Edgar Hoover took over the business, who later managed to lead the FBI and stay on as its director for almost 50 years.

The film will be released in parallel in theaters and on the Apple TV + platform. There is no premiere date yet, but the first frame of the film has appeared, 112ua.tv reports with reference to the deadline.

