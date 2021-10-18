https://ria.ru/20211018/gazprom-1755022320.html

Gazprom approached the record for exports to non-CIS countries

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom’s exports to non-CIS countries, according to preliminary data, for nine and a half months increased by 13.1%, to 152.2 billion cubic meters of gas, the company said. Gazprom’s exports to non-CIS countries increased to 152 , 2 billion cubic meters, which is 13.1% (17.6 billion cubic meters) more than in the same period of 2020. “Gazprom” continues to supply gas at a level close to the historically record “, – indicates” Gazprom “in its official Telegram channel. In particular, the company increased gas supplies to Romania (by 288.6%), Turkey (by 125.3%), Serbia (by 112.1%), Bulgaria (by 52.7%), Germany (by 28.2%), Italy (by 16.3%), Finland (by 15.3%), Greece (by 12.9%) and Poland (by 10%). Gas supplies through the pipeline are also growing. ” The power of Siberia “to China,” the company said. Gazprom also said that, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe, the season for gas extraction from European underground storage facilities began on October 13. over the years, the level of stocks in storage facilities. The gap in occupancy compared to last year is 18.5 billion cubic meters. Only 71% of the volume of gas raised from UGSFs in Europe was replenished last season, “the company added. On October 5, the season of gas withdrawal from Ukrainian UGSFs began, the gap in reserves from last year by that date exceeded 33%, or 9 billion cubic meters. gas, also emphasized in Gazprom. “For nine and a half months of 2021, Gazprom, according to preliminary data, produced 399.4 billion cubic meters of gas. This is 16.6% (56.7 billion cubic meters) more than last year, “the statement says. During the reporting period, supplies from the gas transmission system to the domestic market increased by 16.6%, or 26.1 billion cubic meters, says Gazprom.

