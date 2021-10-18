https://ria.ru/20211018/gazprom-1755019462.html

Gazprom did not book additional capacities for transit through Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom did not book an additional volume of transport capacity for gas transit through Ukraine in November, according to data from the Hungarian trading platform RBP. A total of 9.8 million cubic meters per day were offered at the auction, but this offer remained unclaimed. The state corporation refused this last time as well, although from May to August it bought all the additional volumes offered for transit through the Ukrainian GTS in the amount of 15 million cubic meters per day, and in September it booked only four percent – 650 thousand cubic meters per day. At the same time, according to the GSA Platform, Gazprom booked 31.4 million cubic meters per day for transit through Poland in November through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline out of 89.1 million presented at the auction. At the end of 2019, the Russian company guarantees Ukraine the pumping of 65 billion cubic meters of fuel in the first year and 40 billion each in the next four. Thus, in 2021, the volume of contractual obligations is at the level of about 109 million cubic meters per day. However, in October, Gazprom pumps 85-89 million cubic meters per day through the Ukrainian GTS. Transit has been reduced since October 1 after the launch of gas supplies to Hungary via a new route – through the Turkish Stream. The head of Naftogaz, Yuri Vitrenko, noted that Gazprom, according to the terms of the agreement, has the right not to use the paid booked capacities. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 6 that the management of the state corporation considers it more profitable to pay a fine to the Ukrainian side and increase the volume of fuel supply to Europe through new systems, but urged not to do so.

