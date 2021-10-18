Gazprom estimates gas reserves in Europe’s underground storage facilities – Gazeta.Ru

Underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in Europe are filled to 71% of the volume of gas raised from them last season, reports TASS with reference to Gazprom.

“The transition to winter regimes is taking place at the lowest level of stocks in storage facilities for many years. The gap in occupancy compared to last year is 18.5 billion cubic meters. meters. Only 71% of the volume of gas raised from UGS facilities in Europe last season has been replenished, ”the statement says.

At the same time, the season for withdrawing gas from the storage facilities began on October 13, Gazprom said.

According to the holding, the volume of gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities lags behind last year’s level by 33% or 9 billion cubic meters of gas.

Formerly Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak reported, European politicians do not want to admit their mistakes that led to the gas crisis, but the economic consequences will put everything in its place. He did not rule out that a similar situation could be repeated in Europe and confirmed that the Russian Federation is ready to consider applications from European consumers for additional volumes of fuel pumping, but Gazprom has no corresponding applications.