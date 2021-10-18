German Foreign Minister believes that relations between Russia and the West are becoming more complicated – International panorama

BERLIN, October 18. / TASS /. The decision to close the Russian permanent mission to NATO and suspend the activities of the military liaison mission and the alliance’s information bureau in Moscow complicates relations between Russia and the West. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said this on Monday in Luxembourg after a scheduled meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers.

“This complicates the situation, which was already difficult. Germany strove within the framework of NATO for a dialogue with Russia,” Reuters quoted him as saying. Maas expressed regret over the decision taken in Moscow. “It will seriously damage the relationship,” he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Russia is suspending the work of its permanent mission to NATO since the beginning of November after the decision of the North Atlantic Alliance to revoke the accreditation of eight employees of the institution. In addition, the activities of the military communications mission and the organization’s information bureau in Moscow will be suspended.

On October 6, NATO announced a reduction in the size of Russia’s mission to the alliance from 20 to 10 people, eight diplomats had their accreditation revoked, and two more vacancies were abolished. The organization gave Russian diplomats until the end of October to leave Brussels.