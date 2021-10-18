https://ria.ru/20211018/sanktsii-1755071006.html
German Foreign Minister promised Belarus new “sensitive” EU sanctions
German Foreign Minister promised Belarus new “sensitive” EU sanctions – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021
German Foreign Minister promised Belarus new “sensitive” EU sanctions
The European Union will continue to discuss the topic of the migration crisis on the border with Belarus, proposals are ready to introduce “very sensitive” sanctions, the head of … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021
2021-10-18T16: 57
2021-10-18T16: 57
2021-10-18T17: 29
in the world
Belarus
European Union
German foreign ministry
migrants
sanctions
Minsk
Latvia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151808/95/1518089529_0:167:3049:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_e8209fedd48cd1785fd98ba0f5d53eac.jpg
BERLIN, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The European Union will continue to discuss the topic of the migration crisis on the border with Belarus, proposals are ready to introduce “very sensitive” sanctions, said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. “We very intensively discussed the topic of Belarus, the fact that Lukashenko uses migrants and refugees as a tool pressure on the European Union. We will not put up with this, “Maas told reporters following a meeting of EU foreign ministers. According to him, the EU countries” in the next days and weeks “will continue to discuss this topic.” Therefore, there are proposals on the table to introduce new sanctions against Belarus, and very sensitive, “added Maas. He added that the EU will continue to” put pressure “on airlines that bring migrants and refugees to Minsk. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted earlier that Minsk would no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” At the same time, in an interview with CNN, the Belarusian president denied assumptions that the Belarusian side is using the migration crisis at the EU border to take revenge on the EU for the policy of sanctions, as well as for hosting Belarusian oppositionists there.
https://ria.ru/20211018/migratsiya-1755054895.html
https://ria.ru/20211018/diversii-1755005159.html
Belarus
Minsk
Latvia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151808/95/1518089529_160-0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d53c365e571e3d38a9445e27cbfa62a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Belarus, European Union, German Foreign Ministry, migrants, sanctions, Minsk, Latvia, Alexander Lukashenko, Heiko Maas
German Foreign Minister promised Belarus new “sensitive” EU sanctions