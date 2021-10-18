https://ria.ru/20211018/otnosheniya-1755072253.html

German Foreign Ministry said that Russia’s decision on the NATO information bureau complicates relations

BERLIN, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Russia’s decision to close the NATO information bureau in Moscow complicates already difficult relations, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Russia’s retaliatory measures for the expulsion of diplomats to NATO: in addition to the suspension of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, also terminates the work of its information bureau. The Russian permanent mission to NATO also suspends work from November 1 or a little later. For contacts with Russia, the alliance should now turn to the Russian ambassador to Belgium. “This makes everything more difficult, and the situation is already complicated,” Maas told reporters following a meeting of EU foreign ministers. He noted that Germany in NATO advocated dialogue with Russia, he also recalled that the alliance confirmed its readiness for dialogue, calling for a NATO-Russia Council. “We are ready for dialogue, but we must take more into account the fact that Russia, apparently, is not ready. This decision is more than regrettable,” Maas said. The Minister noted that this decision of Moscow “will prolong the ice age” in Russian relations with NATO. He noted that since NATO deals with security issues, Russia’s decision is “very inappropriate” and it will “seriously complicate” relations. to the state of ice “, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg” spoiled everything that could be spoiled. “

