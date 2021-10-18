https://ria.ru/20211018/bundestag-1755055684.html

German liberals ready to form government with SPD and Greens

German liberals are ready to form a government with the SPD and the Greens – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

German liberals ready to form government with SPD and Greens

The Free Democratic Party of Germany approved the decision to start coalition talks with the Social Democrats and the Greens, the DPA news agency reports with … RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

2021-10-18T15: 51

2021-10-18T15: 51

2021-10-18T15: 51

in the world

Germany

German bundestag

olaf scholz

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1b/1751941897_0:170:3035:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_fb3c931f8b052a875dbee8bf4922cbab.jpg

BERLIN, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The Free Democratic Party of Germany has approved the decision to start coalition talks with the Social Democrats and the Greens, the DPA agency reports, citing sources in the party. Thus, the parties can start coalition talks – the Social Democrats and the Greens approved the start of negotiations in At the end of last week. Elections to the Bundestag were held on September 26, the SPD took first place, removing from it the Christian Democrats who have dominated German politics since 2005. Formation of a government in Germany usually lasts up to several months; SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects that Germany will have a new government by December 25.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211007/1753550979.html

Germany

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1b/1751941897_306-0:3035:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1deed1f42e8bd23f50fe3f7440450def.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, germany, german bundestag, olaf scholz