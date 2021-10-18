Germany announced the fulfillment of Gazprom’s supply obligations

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
87

https://ria.ru/20211018/gaz-1755018732.html

Germany announced the fulfillment of Gazprom’s supply obligations

Germany announced the fulfillment of Gazprom’s supply obligations – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

Germany announced the fulfillment of Gazprom’s supply obligations

Gazprom is fulfilling its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Germany, Berlin is following the development of the situation, an official spokesman for the German Cabinet of Ministers said … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

2021-10-18T13: 02

2021-10-18T13: 02

2021-10-18T13: 18

Germany

gazprom

economy

in the world

natural gas

Europe

Steffen Seibert

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1a/1751902501_0 0:3035:1707_1920x0_80_0_0_4861a68e1484277a3e3cff73bc93a47e.jpg

BERLIN, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom is fulfilling its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Germany, Berlin is following the development of the situation, said the official representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany, Steffen Seibert. commitments. Of course, the government is closely monitoring the situation and expects that it will be so in the future, “he said at a briefing on Monday. from 75% to about 70%, but the security of the energy supply is still ensured. “The filling rate of the storage facilities is at about 70%, it has slightly decreased … We assume that all suppliers will fulfill the obligations and the storage facilities will be filled. We we also proceed from the assumption that the security of supplies is ensured, “she said.

https://ria.ru/20211018/gaz-1754979586.html

https://ria.ru/20211018/gaz-1754937336.html

Germany

Europe

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1a/1751902501_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_eacc16d035b3eb7ef209e8f073356698.jpg

germany, gazprom, economy, worldwide, natural gas, europe, steffen seibert

13:02 10/18/2021 (updated: 13:18 10/18/2021)

Germany announced the fulfillment of Gazprom’s supply obligations

BERLIN, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom is fulfilling its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Germany, Berlin is following the development of the situation, said the official representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Steffen Seibert.

“According to our current information, all suppliers are fulfilling their obligations, including Gazprom, up to the present moment, according to our information, they are fulfilling their obligations. briefing on Monday.

Gas compressor station. Archival photo - RIA Novosti, 1920, 10/18/2021

10:09

“Silly game”: Britain called for an end to attacks on Russia over gas

In turn, the representative of the Ministry of Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany Suzanne Ungrad said that the level of occupancy of gas storage facilities in Germany has decreased from 75% to about 70% since last week, but the security of energy supply is still ensured.

“The filling rate of the storage facilities is around 70%, it has slightly decreased … We assume that all suppliers will fulfill their obligations and the storage facilities will be filled. We also assume that the security of supply is ensured,” she said.

Worker at the block of separation plants at the gas distribution station - RIA Novosti, 1920, 10/18/2021

08:00

Europe will not need Russian gas – if it does not become “blue”

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here