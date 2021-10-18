https://ria.ru/20211018/gaz-1755018732.html

Germany announced the fulfillment of Gazprom's supply obligations

BERLIN, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom is fulfilling its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Germany, Berlin is following the development of the situation, said the official representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany, Steffen Seibert. commitments. Of course, the government is closely monitoring the situation and expects that it will be so in the future, “he said at a briefing on Monday. from 75% to about 70%, but the security of the energy supply is still ensured. “The filling rate of the storage facilities is at about 70%, it has slightly decreased … We assume that all suppliers will fulfill the obligations and the storage facilities will be filled. We we also proceed from the assumption that the security of supplies is ensured, “she said.

