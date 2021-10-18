https://ria.ru/20211018/gaz-1755018732.html
Germany announced the fulfillment of Gazprom's supply obligations
Gazprom is fulfilling its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Germany, Berlin is following the development of the situation, an official spokesman for the German Cabinet of Ministers said … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1a/1751902501_0 0:3035:1707_1920x0_80_0_0_4861a68e1484277a3e3cff73bc93a47e.jpg
BERLIN, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom is fulfilling its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Germany, Berlin is following the development of the situation, said the official representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany, Steffen Seibert. commitments. Of course, the government is closely monitoring the situation and expects that it will be so in the future, “he said at a briefing on Monday. from 75% to about 70%, but the security of the energy supply is still ensured. “The filling rate of the storage facilities is at about 70%, it has slightly decreased … We assume that all suppliers will fulfill the obligations and the storage facilities will be filled. We we also proceed from the assumption that the security of supplies is ensured, “she said.
“According to our current information, all suppliers are fulfilling their obligations, including Gazprom, up to the present moment, according to our information, they are fulfilling their obligations. briefing on Monday.
In turn, the representative of the Ministry of Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany Suzanne Ungrad said that the level of occupancy of gas storage facilities in Germany has decreased from 75% to about 70% since last week, but the security of energy supply is still ensured.
“The filling rate of the storage facilities is around 70%, it has slightly decreased … We assume that all suppliers will fulfill their obligations and the storage facilities will be filled. We also assume that the security of supply is ensured,” she said.
