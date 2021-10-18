Goodbye Touch Bar. We will (not) miss

Apple will be showing the new MacBook Pro today, which, according to 99.9% of rumors, will no longer have the Touch Bar.

This may not happen. But I myself am sure that the days of the Touch Bar are numbered, and today – his last…

The history of 3D Touch repeats itself here: wonderful, in many ways brilliant idea … but problematic implementation, almost zero educational work of the manufacturer and little interest of the mass consumer in the very idea of ​​such a management method.

So let’s say goodbye to him, or something. Five years have been tested and that’s enough.

Why the Touch Bar was good

The main benefit of the Touch Bar from a practical point of view is that it created a completely different control plane for the MacBook. This is a dashboard with touch input and its own display, which can be very deeply customized to the needs of a particular user. If the keyboards for all plus or minus are the same, then each touchbar can be completely unique.

Personally, I thought for quite a long time that I can no longer live without the Touch Bar. I really liked the fact that thanks to the panel I have a way of linear control of the system: horizontal scrolling, sliders, data scrolling inside, submenus and much more.

It is not for nothing that for people engaged in the field of video, music and 3D modeling, they sell specialized “twists” with a similar idea of ​​functionality.

But when I switched to a predominantly stationary use of the MacBook Pro along with an external display and a regular Magic Keyboard, I quickly realized: I can do just fine without the Touch Bar, and everything that I previously thought was necessary is already available through keyboard shortcuts and maximum one additional mouse click.

Moreover, in the absence of the Touch Bar, I realized how easy it is to replace the absolute majority of its functions, except for the very scrolling of data, with existing tools without losing real efficiency in workflows.

Why the Touch Bar didn’t take off

One of the main problems with the Touch Bar is its very superficial usefulness for the vast majority of users. It seems to me that all the owners of MacBook Pros with whom I spoke, always asked the same question. “Why do you need it, don’t you know?”

The rule of importance of first impressions comes in handy here. If a person from the first minutes did not understand the usefulness of the tool in his workflow, then it is very likely that he will not study the tool further. This is exactly what happened with the touchbar in most cases.

It didn’t help that the very idea of ​​the Touch Bar goes against everything that a person is used to expecting from a keyboard and the entire lower block of a laptop – predictability… Which did not have… Touch Bar demanded a special attitude towards itself: it was necessary to understand, learn to use it. When you have to install third-party software (for example, BetterTouchTool) to extract practical benefits, this is bad.

In each individual application, it could behave differently: display different interfaces, additional specific keys, and so on. Imagine that your keyboard itself swaps some of the keys every time you switch between programs. Comfortable? Not good.

Finally, Apple itself had a hand in preventing the Touch Bar from taking off. Having launched it once, the company has done little to improve its usability and functionality since. Educational work was not carried out either.

As a result, most users saw the touchbar, poked at it several times and eventually searched the Internet for how to return the default display of standard F-keys instead of the interactive contextual panel.

Give people a choice, and most would ditch the Touch Bar on previous MacBook Pros in favor of a number of physical F-keys.

What’s next?

We’ll miss the Touch Bar, sigh and move on. In exactly the same way as 3D Touch was forgotten, whose absence did not affect sales or interest in the iPhone at all, despite the loud crowd of fans.

Much more than the Touch Bar, the people in Apple laptops are interested in other things. The quality of the display, the camera, the keyboard itself. Performance, ports, battery life. These are the things rumored to be kept or improved on in the new MacBook Pro models.

I think Apple understood that too. If 99.9% of customers do not notice the absence of the Touch Bar, and some of them will even be happy about it – so why do you need it?

I didn’t need it. I won’t even wipe away a gadgetomaniac tear. There is no it, and okay. And it seems to me that I am not alone …

You need a Touch Bar on your MacBook 787 voted

🤓 Do you want more? Subscribe to our Telegram.

… and don’t forget to read our Facebook and Twitter

🍒

To bookmarks To bookmarks

iPhones.ru Today Apple will reveal the new MacBook Pros, which, according to 99.9% of rumors, will no longer have the Touch Bar. This may not happen. But I myself am sure that the days of the Touch Bar are numbered, and today is its last. The history of 3D Touch repeats itself here: a wonderful, largely ingenious idea … but problematic implementation, almost zero educational work by the manufacturer and …





Nikita Goryainov @ngoryainov Chief Editor of iPhones.ru. Thank you for reading us. Have a question, suggestion or something interesting? Write to [email protected]