Graduate of “Super Top Model in Ukrainian” starred in a film with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Vitaly PYANTKOVSKY June 7 15:26

0

Photo: press service of the New channel

A participant in the reality show “Super Top Model in Ukrainian” Katya Svinarchuk starred in a Hollywood movie with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. The shooting took place in the Dominican Republic, where the girl went on vacation. According to Svinarchuk, the idea to take part in the filming was suggested to her by the consul of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic. The Americans were just looking for a young girl to play the cameo role of a tourist student in the romantic action comedy “The Lost City of D” by filmmaker brothers Adam and Aaron Nee.

“The consul sent my photos to the casting director, and after a couple of days I received a huge message in Spanish with all the information, schedule and congratulations,” the girl told the New Channel reporters. – First, I was taken to take a test for COVID-19, then for fitting. A day later, there was another test – due to the fact that there were a lot of people on the set, we were forced to take them 2-3 times. The shooting day lasted from six in the morning to six in the evening.

Svinarchuk was invited to another shooting day, but she could not take part, as she was returning home to Ukraine. Katya was paid a fee of 2,400 pesos (about UAH 1,150) and was told to wait for the film to be shown in cinemas. It will be released in screens in 2022 or 2023.

– Unfortunately, I have not seen Brad Pitt. I saw only Channing Tatum getting out of the helicopter and Sandra Bullock, who was passing by on the set, – the girl added.

The plot of the film revolves around a writer who discovers that the fictional city featured in her works actually exists. The girl goes to find him.

The winner of the “Super Top Model in Ukrainian” was the participant of the first season of reality, 23-year-old Tanya Bryk.





Filming with Pitt, Bullock and Tatum takes place in the Dominican Republic Photo: press service of the New Channel

READ ALSO