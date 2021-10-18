Guitar Tamers: Depp, Cruise, Reeves and others

Cool fictional rockers performed by real Hollywood stars.

On October 18, 2021, Chuck Berry, one of the greatest rock and roll musicians of all time, could have celebrated his 95th birthday. In general, there is a lot in common between the professions of a rock musician and an actor. Both those and others live many lives on stage and on the set, often shock the audience and cannot imagine their existence without bright creative outbursts.

Unsurprisingly, actors often play in rock bands. You involuntarily ask yourself a question: Jack Black is more of an artist or band frontman Tenacious D? And Johnny Depp is still a Hollywood star, or in the eyes of many fans, he turned into the guitarist of a supergroup Hollywood Vampires?

But you don’t have to seriously engage in rock music in order to embody the corresponding image on the screen. That is why cinema is called the great kingdom of illusions. “KinoReporter” has collected 5 American stars who have played the roles of fictional rockers, and once again was convinced: guitars, leather jackets and eye-catching hairstyles make these guys pretty darn good.

Keanu Reeves

Bill and Ted’s Incredible Adventure (1989)

Reeves was saving the universe 10 years before he dived down the metaphorical rabbit hole and unraveled the mystery of the Matrix. And he did it much more peacefully and relaxed than the hacker Neo. No mysterious black glasses, no burdensome reflections on the lot of the Chosen One. But rocker prowess in his honorable mission is more than enough. Reeves’ Ted, along with his bosom friend Bill (Alex Winter), has put together the Wild Stallions team and let’s dream of world glory, sending the appropriate pleas into space from a cluttered garage.

And space suddenly took over and responded. In 1989, guests from the future visited and announced that The Stallions were to record the greatest song of all time. Thanks to her, peace will reign in the universe forever and a utopian happy new society will be born. The challenge, as they say, was accepted – the heroes jumped into a magic telephone booth and began to travel to different eras, recruiting famous historical figures like Beethoven and Napoleon into their group.

The image of a stout gouging with a guitar is still considered one of the most iconic in Reeves’ career – not without reason he returned to it twice more, in 1991 and 2020. And Keanu himself played bass in a similar band called Dogstar has not yet focused purely on an acting career. However, he recently returned to the rocker image, giving his appearance to the musician Johnny Silverhand from a computer game Cyberpunk 2077.

Johnny Depp

Crybaby (1990)

Now Johnny Depp can be called a rocker with solid experience. Whoever he did not perform on the same stage: Oasis, ZZ Top, Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson, The Black Keys … In 2012, he starred in the video for the Paul McCartney ballad My Valentine, and his longtime friendship with the Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards resulted in an interesting collaboration in the movie – Keith was the father of Captain Jack Sparrow in two parts of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

It is symbolic that Depp played his first major role in an extremely rock-and-roll, daring film (directed by outrageous genius John Waters, author of Pink Flamingos and Multiple Maniacs). It takes place in the 1950s, and the image of the hero Johnny is clearly copied from the rebel biker played by Marlon Brando from the Savage movie. This handsome man with chiseled cheekbones and elegantly slicked back hair also loves to show off on a motorcycle and easily breaks girls’ hearts.: one has only to shed one single tear, pure and transparent, like morning dew …

And, of course, this young man famously plays fiery rock and roll. Move over, Mr. Elvis Presley, a new king claims your throne! Alas, Waters did not allow Depp to take up the vocals himself and called for help from rockabilly performer James Intveld. True, this does not diminish our love for Johnny and the film. And if you want to enjoy his wonderful chants – feel free to include “Sweeney Todd”.

Mark Wahlberg

Rock Star (2001)

Early Career Mark Wahlberg for several months was part of a pop group New Kids on the Block, and then retrained as rappers and even recorded a platinum album under the pseudonym Marky Mark. All the more surprising is his confident transformation into a master of hard rock for the tape “Rock star”.

His hero is a fan of the group Steel dragon and performs covers of her hits at the head of his own band, which, however, soon disintegrates due to creative differences. And Wahlberg’s character gets a unique chance to try his hand at being the new frontman of real Steel Dragon. There, by the way, the guitar is tormented by the famous virtuoso Zakk Wilde, and Jason Bonham (son of John Bonham from Led Zeppelin).

In fact, Rock Star is an homage to Boogie Nights by Paul Thomas Anderson, where Wahlberg got into the porn industry in the late 1970s. At the same time, an entertaining work and philosophical reflection on how show business grinds naive guys with romantic ideas about art and turns them into cynical bastards from the world of pop culture.

Mark here does not miss the opportunity to shine a pumped-up torso and how to shake the enthusiastic audience, although other respected people are puffed up for him in terms of vocals (Michael Matievich from glam metal group Steelheart and Brian Vander Arc of the Michigan band The Verve Pipe). But still, this is not a film, but an invaluable gift to rock fans and other viewers who dream of seeing Jennifer Aniston as Wahlberg’s girlfriend pierce his nipples to the accompaniment of Are You Ready. armor piercing hit AC / DC.

Sean Penn

“Wherever You Are” (2011)





It would seem that Paolo Sorrentino, the author of leisurely aesthetic works like “Youth” and “Great Beauty” is not the most suitable director for making a film about a rock star. However, it was thanks to his intelligence, prudence, melancholy that such a fragile and gentle movie was born.

Painted Sean Penn in the guise of a gaunt retired rocker goes to see his dying father, whom he has not seen for 30 years. Alas, it does not have time. But since he still had to leave his native Dublin, the musician embarks on a journey along the dusty roads of the States in order to deal with his father’s unfinished business.

He once sang with Mick Jagger and was a popular idol. Now it has become a pathetic relic of a glorious past, looking ridiculously ridiculous in gloomy Gothic clothes. An infantile freaky loner deserves only pity: he could not find a common language with his father, and did not have children of his own.

Therefore, perhaps the most piercing episode of the tape was the scene where the hero, at the request of one boy, armed himself with a guitar and strummed a song Talking Heads This Must Be The Place, while the kid hums diligently. An amazing duet – not painfully folding, but so piercingly honest that my heart skips a beat.

Tom Cruise

“Rock for Ages” (2012)

It is not known for certain whether Tom Cruise and director Adam Shankman were inspired by the aforementioned film “Rock Star”, but the Cruise character from “Rock Forever” is the outward appearance of the band’s frontman Steel Dragon. Muscular hands grip the microphone, disheveled hair fluttering in the wind, a strong naked body rivets the eyes of fans … Although, unlike his colleague, Cruz created a comic hero in his stupid pretentiousness, more a parody of 1980s rock idols than a serious, self-sufficient performer.

This aspirated voice, tattoos with revolvers, cheeky manners and sexy beauties constantly crowding around … Well, just a walking stereotype in a bandana and leather jacket, which confuses The Rolling Stones and the magazine Rolling Stone, at an interview he cannot connect two words, is late for concerts and gets involved in ridiculous incidents.

But as soon as he tightens the famous rock hit, for example – Dead or alive from Bon Jovi, he instantly transforms and turns into the best version of himself: an ageless, restless rebel with a boyish grin, to whom the modern generation of so-called rockers does not even fit a candle.