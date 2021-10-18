Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Released For The First Time In Two Years

Evgeniya VASILIEVA 18 October 16:02

Photo: Photo by Joe Maher / Getty Images

31-year-old British actress Emma Watson attended The Earthshot Prize, sponsored by Prince William and the Royal Trust. For Watson, this was the first public release in the past two years. The last time the actress appeared in front of photographers was in 2019, at the premiere of the film “Little Women”.

For her release, Watson chose an unusual outfit from British designer Harris Reed. The actress appeared in front of photographers in black bell-bottomed trousers, rough boots and a top made from 10 vintage wedding dresses by the charity Oxfam.

In addition to Watson, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the event. According to the well-thought-out dress code, the guests of the evening were advised not to buy new clothes, but to come in old ones. Kate did the same. For her release, she chose a purple dress from Alexander McQueen, which she already wore in 2011 at one of the events in Los Angeles.

The Earthshot Prize was initiated by Prince William and the Royal Foundation in 2021. Its goal is to find solutions to environmental problems around the world. The winners are selected in five nominations: Nature Protection and Restoration, Air Purification, Ocean Restoration, Build a Waste-Free World, and Climate Correction. The winner will receive $ 1.3 million each for the implementation of his idea to improve the environmental situation.





Photo: instagram.com/dukeandduchessofcambridge