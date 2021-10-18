https://ria.ru/20211018/latviya-1755060176.html
Hopkins University named the world leader in the spread of COVID-19
RIGA, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Latvia has come out on top in the world in terms of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 per million inhabitants, according to a study conducted by Johns Hopkins University (USA). anti-records, “he wrote, attaching a screenshot of the university’s data. According to them, the republic is leading on October 17 with an indicator of 7679.97 cases of coronavirus infection per million population per week. It is followed by Barbados – 7125.28 cases and Georgia – 7106.18. In Latvia, more than 2,000 new patients are registered every day with a population of 1.8 million. The country has an emergency regime. On Monday, on the initiative of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, an emergency meeting of the Crisis Management Council was convened, at which additional restrictions will be considered.
