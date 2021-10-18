How Europe will respond to Belarus’s migrant crisis

“Lukashenka uses refugees as a tool to put pressure on European countries. Lukashenko is none other than the head of the state smuggling network [мигрантов]”- said on 18 October German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. According to him, the foreign ministers of the European Union decided to discuss the migration crisis, for which the President of Belarus is blamed there, and the oppression of the opposition in this country.

The German minister promised that the new sanctions following the meeting would be “very sensitive.”

At the same time, not only Belarusian enterprises may fall under the new restrictions. Maas hinted that EU countries are unhappy with airlines that “make money by transporting refugees to Germany or other European countries.” The diplomat bluntly added that there should be consequences for them for mediation.

DW claims that it is Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Germany who insist on the sanctions.

According to Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevichs, new sanctions should be directed against Belavia (refusal of any technical support, leasing) and travel agencies of Belarus, which organize routes for migrants. The first has already come under a number of restrictions after the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk in May and the arrest of opposition leader Roman Protasevich, who was flying on it.

At the same time, the chairman of the German police trade union, Heinz Teggert, sent a letter to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Horst Seehofer, in which he urged the authorities to introduce temporary control on the border with Poland due to the large influx of illegal migrants into the country. The number of migrants who entered the country illegally across the border with Poland is comparable to the crisis on the border with Austria in 2013.

According to the German police, since the beginning of August, more than 4.3 thousand illegal migrants have arrived in this country through Belarus, most of all from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the actions of the Belarusian authorities, which resulted in the migration crisis on the border with Poland and Lithuania, can be considered “an act of a hybrid attack.”

Lukashenka is convincing that it is Poland and Lithuania that are deliberately carrying out special operations to create channels for transporting migrants to Germany and France.

The joy of new sanctions

Most of the experts interviewed by Gazeta.Ru agreed that Lukashenka’s policies really provoked the migration crisis in the European Union, but they are confident that they will be able to find an effective answer there.

The first head of independent Belarus, Stanislav Shushkevich, is not sure that the new sanctions will in any way affect the situation.

“We have state terrorism, this can be proved by facts. But the sanctions cannot stop it, it continues. The West wants the share of state terrorism to decrease in our country. It is a difficult question whether the West is doing the right thing. I would like it to make sense, ”the former head of the Supreme Soviet told Gazeta.Ru.

Belarusian political scientist Dmitry Bolkunets is sure that it is wrong to say that the EU’s patience is really coming to an end, and to expect really fatal consequences for the Lukashenka regime.

“Some countries are lobbying for the interests of Lukashenka, for example Austria. Germany’s position is obvious due to the fact that migrants came to them en masse and they tensed a little. I think calls for sanctions against airlines will be heard in Turkey, Qatar, Iran.

But on the whole, the European Union is not ready to make serious decisions and will again limit itself to some half-measures. This will not affect Lukashenka in any way, he is only happy with new personal sanctions against his entourage, ”the analyst is sure.

In a commentary to Gazeta.Ru, Kirill Koktysh, associate professor of the Department of Political History at MGIMO, agreed that no critical consequences for Belarus should be expected from the new package of sanctions.

“Sanctions simply create incentives for a response – political and economic. Belarus is reorienting itself to the Eurasian market, which turns out to be even more profitable. Everything is not bad in the country’s economy, growth in many respects. Previously, Lukashenka had a choice between Europe, Russia and China, but now there are just the last two countries, ”the expert said.

German political scientist Alexander Rahr, in a commentary to Gazeta.Ru, urged to separate the humanitarian and political components in the European migration crisis.

“Refugees from the Middle East have been trying different ways to get to Europe for six years. And on boats, and on ships across the Mediterranean, despite the resistance of the host. But those who make it to Europe are accepted on humanitarian grounds. The question is, does Europe consider refugees who go to Poland through Belarus to be second-class people? Many politicians in Germany, although they understand that it is Lukashenka who lets people in, say that people should be accepted. Right-wing politicians, some government departments, law enforcement agencies are dissatisfied, ”Rahr explained.

At the same time, the political scientist added that Germany and its allies will continue to send “the toughest signals.” In particular, Belarusians may be deprived of the right to enter the EU, and Lukashenka “will forever remain an outcast.” At the same time, Minsk has no other option in such conditions, how to get closer to Moscow, up to the possible unification of the two countries.

“And if we talk directly about the crisis on the borders, then, perhaps, a wall will appear on the border of Poland and Belarus after the departure of Angela Merkel, who promised that there would be no new walls with her. This, too, will demonstrate Europe’s duplicity. They will try to pin everything on Lukashenka, who, of course, takes revenge in this way. But people go to Europe on their own, ”Rahr recalled.

On October 15, the Polish Sejm adopted amendments on the expulsion of migrants illegally crossing the country’s border, as well as a law on the construction of a protective structure worth € 353 million on the border with its eastern neighbor.

Prior to that, in October, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in which the deputies supported the introduction of the fifth package of sanctions with an extreme degree of urgency due to the migration crisis on the western borders of Belarus. It is proposed to include restrictions against the woodworking, metallurgical and chemical sectors of the economy of this country. The sanctions may also affect state banks and other large industrial enterprises.

In addition, the MEPs propose to initiate a criminal case on Lukashenka’s crimes against his people, in accordance with the principle of universal jurisdiction. They are sure that in the future this issue should be dealt with by the International Court of Justice.