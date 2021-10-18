https://sputnik-georgia.com/20211017/kak-chuvstvuet-sebya-saakashvili-na-17-y-den-golodovki—mnenie-lichnogo-vracha-260624510.html

How Saakashvili feels on the 17th day of hunger strike – personal doctor’s opinion

How Saakashvili feels on the 17th day of hunger strike – personal doctor’s opinion

According to the doctor, at this stage, the ex-president does not need hospitalization, since the test results have not changed 10/17/2021, Sputnik Georgia

2021-10-17T18: 01 + 0400

2021-10-17T18: 01 + 0400

2021-10-17T21: 52 + 0400

politics

news

Georgia

Mikhail Saakashvili

return and arrest of Saakashvili

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/260556003_0:103:1280:823_1920x0_80_0_0_f1e7e2d35ad1e997d69da29aae1b50c5.jpg

TBILISI, October 17 – Sputnik. The consultation of doctors, which will discuss the state of the third president of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, should meet earlier than Tuesday, said his personal doctor Nikoloz Kipshidze after meeting with a prisoner in Rustavi prison No. 12. “My advice and recommendation is to convene a consultation earlier than Tuesday.” said Kipshidze According to him, after 17 days of fasting, the prisoner is weak and pale. Saakashvili needs hospitalization, said his girlfriend & gt; & gt; At the same time, the data of the last analysis does not differ much from the previous ones, and, according to Kipshidze, at this stage he does not in need of hospitalization. The medical council, which is to discuss the state of health of Mikhail Saakashvili, plans to visit the prison on Tuesday. Endocrinologist on the consequences of starvation: Saakashvili will not last long on juice and honey> that it is beneficial for the opposition that Mikheil Saakashvili feels bad and spread rumors about his possible death. there is no risk that Saakashvili will die in prison, and all this is a fiction of the opposition. Personal doctor: Saakashvili agreed to tests and a consultation of doctors & gt; & gt; Mikhail Saakashvili secretly arrived from Ukraine in Georgia on September 29 and was detained in Tbilisi on October 1. In Georgia, Saakashvili is involved in several criminal cases and is currently held in a prison in Rustavi. Saakashvili considers his detention illegal, himself a political prisoner, and the charges are falsified. He went on a hunger strike on the day of his arrest demanding his release. Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news

ru_GE

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/260556003_144: 0:1280:852_1920x0_80_0_0_c9d7d347f11ccd518d3ecac346aa7005.jpg

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

politics, news, georgia, mikhail saakashvili, return and arrest of saakashvili